U.P. Snow fun guide

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — Winters in the Upper Peninsula are one of a kind, here you’ll find the festivals and events going on this winter.

Eben Ice Caves are located in the Rock River Canyon Wilderness of the Hiawatha National Forest. Directions to the site can be found on Facebook. The Chatham Pub and The New Moon Bar rent YakTraks for visitors who need them.

Ishpeming Suicide Hill Ski Jump – It’s a bird, it’s a plane! No! It’s a person! The Annual Suicide Hill Ski Jump takes place on Ja. 18. Visit the Ishpeming Ski club’s website for details on the event and information on where to buy buttons.

Noquemanon Ski Marathon will take place Jan. 21 and 22 at the Al Quaal Recreation Area and NTN 510 trailhead. Find more information and register on their website.

Heikki Lunta Winter Festival, you better start practicing your snow dance because Negaunee is hosting its annual Hekki Lunta Winter Festival Jan. 28 and 29. Find a list of festivities here.

Pine Mountain Ski Jump Feb. 4 and 5 will be the dates for the annual Pine Mountain Ski Jump. Kiwanis Ski Club hosts the event.

Vollwerth’s Meats WINTERNATIONALS Snowmobile Hill Climb takes place Feb. 5 and 6 in South Range at Whealkate Bluff. The event is part of the Mid America Snow and Terrain Expert Racers circuit.

Munising Ice Fest is from Feb. 9 and 13 in Munising. Ice climbing enthusiasts can learn about climbing, check out new gear and meet other climbers at classes, presentations and climbing socials. Register and find the schedule of events online here.

UP 200 starts and finishes in Marquette from Feb. 17 to 21. Starting Friday night, the Midnight Run will take place between Marquette and Chatham. On Saturday, the Jack Pine 30 starts at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Gwinn and ends back at the same place. Find more information here.

Copper Peak Snowmobile/Snow Bike Hillclimb is on Feb. 19 and 20 at Copper Peak in Ironwood. The event is part of the Mid America Snow and Terrain Expert Racers circuit.

Trenary Outhouse Classic – looking for fun, food and family festivities? Look no further! Visit Trenary on Feb. 26 to watch racers push their outhouses to the finish line, or enter your own. Find more event details on their website.

Copper Dog Sled Race will take place March 4 to 6 in the Keweenaw Peninsula. The races start in Calumet, find more information on their website.

MTU Winter Carnival Michigan Technological University’s Blue Key National Honor Society will host the 100th Winter Carnival this year. Statue building began on Jan. 1.