Snow Conditions Report: March 6, 2020

It’s the first weekend of March and that typically signals that the snow season is winding down. But if you are willing to travel to the north, it’s still a winter wonderland in places.

A recent snow system moved through and freshened up the snowpack across much of the U.P. to the tune of 2 to 6 inches. There are still areas along the Lake Superior shoreline that have 2 to 3 feet of snow. And 62% of the state is covered with snow and nearly all of it is across the north.

Unfortunately, there’s no snow to report across Central and Southern Lower Michigan but there’s still plenty to take advantage of to the north.

Here’s a sampling of the snow depth leading into the weekend.



Cadillac: T

Traverse City: 6

Houghton Lake: 7

Kalkaska: 9

Lake City: 5

East Jordan: 6

Vanderbuilt: 15

Charlevoix: 7

Gaylord: 16

Waters: 16

Cheboygan: 3

Petoskey: 3

Alpena: 7

Atlanta: 2

Upper Michigan:

St. Ignace: 6

Soo: 24

Newberry: 35

Grand Marais: 50

Paradise: 23

Munising: 34

Marquette: 32

Big Bay: 25

Manistique: 12

Houghton: 21

Calumet: 33

Iron Mtn:. 18

Escanaba: 11

Painsedale: 46

Ironwood: 20

Ishpeming: 14

The snowcover will undoubtedly shrink with another mild weekend expected. Just like the past several weekends, the sooner you can hit the slopes or the trails the better. High temperatures Saturday with surge into the 40s with a pocket of 30s in the Central and Eastern U.P.

Sunday will be even warmer with widespread 40 and 50s, accompanied with a brisk southwesterly wind.

The medium- and longer-range temperature forecast indicates a strong pull out of winter with a rapid snow melt likely.

The 8- to 14-day forecast will put a strong bite even into the 2 to 3+ feet along the Superior shoreline.

And for snow lovers, you’ll have to shift gears to the waterways or UTV trails as the entire month of March appears warmer than average.

As you might imagine with the projected warmth, any snow will be feeble the next 10 days.

SNOWMOBILERS:

Lower Peninsula: You can still use a few trails in and around the Gaylord area but they are not very good going into the weekend and will continue to deteriorate. Everything I’ve read that without any new snow, the groomers have halted.

Upper Peninsula: It’s worth the trip to the U.P. as the groomers are still hitting the trails and reporting great conditions. Keep in mind that there will be increased traffic on the U.P. trails as most of the Lower Michigan trails are toast. Combine that with highs in the 40s with sunshine and you know it won’t take long to take a great trail to a not-so-great trail. Also, with that combination, it’s carbide heating season as roads and parking lots will likely be snow-free.

SKIERS:

Last weekend, the Kirkwood family was fortunate enough to hit the beautiful slopes of Schuss Mountain and Shanty Creek. Despite the warm temperatures expected this weekend, they still have plenty of snow to play in. Next weekend they will host their annual Slush Cup event.

All 58 trails are open at Crystal Mountain with 38- to 46-inch base. They will celebrating Mardi Gras this weekend with various activities. Boyne Mountain has 49 of 60 groomed trails open. They will be hosting Shaggy’s ski demo and testing Saturday. At Boyne Highlands, there are 53/55 trails open with an average base close to 50 inches. Nubs Nob across the way has all of their runs open. Caberfae is reporting up to a 48-inch base with 33 slopes open. Next weekend they will be hosting their annual Spring Carnival with slope side drink and food bar and various contests. Cannonsburg is hosting a 90’s Throwback Party offering $30 lift tickets for the day, a contest who has the best 90s ski outfit and kids and parents tube races. If you love snowmobiles and racing, don’t forget to mark your calendar for the SnoCross Nationals March 13-14 hosted by Cannonsburg and sponsored by Fox Powersports. If we can hold onto the snow, it will be adrenaline-filled event.

Whenever you need an update on snow depth, forecast snow amounts, short- and longer-range temperatures trends, you can always check out my Snow Conditions Report, which is updated every Friday throughout the winter season.

The Snow Conditions Report is sponsored by Jacobson Heating & Cooling and Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek Resort.