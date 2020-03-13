Snow Conditions Report: March 13, 2020

It’s been a warm winter and March has followed suit with temperatures running nearly seven degrees above average across Southwest Michigan. This has led to no accumulating snow in over two weeks. Those of you who love to take advantage of the snow already understand with the longer daylight hours and warming temperatures that the season is quickly winding down. With that said, there’s still some snow to play in if you are willing to travel.

Snow depth is greatest across the U.P. where it still looks like winter. A fresh 1-2 inches of snow fell a couple of nights ago across the Eastern U.P. from the Soo to Munising. Currently, 45% of the state is covered with snow and nearly all of it is across the U.P. Very little will melt this weekend as temperatures will remain cool over the snowpack.

Still no snow to report across Central and Southern Lower Michigan but there’s still plenty to take advantage of in the Upper Peninsula, especially north of M-28.

Here’s a sampling of the snow depth leading into the weekend:



Lower Michigan:

Cadillac: T

Traverse City: 1

Houghton Lake: T

Kalkaska: 4

Lake City: T

East Jordan: 3

Vanderbuilt: 10

Charlevoix: 1

Gaylord: 9

Waters: 9

Cheboygan: T

Petoskey: T

Alpena: 5

Upper Michigan:

St. Ignace: 4

Soo: 21

Newberry: 30

Grand Marais: 44

Paradise: 19

Munising: 36

Marquette: 32

Big Bay: 20

Manistique: 8

Houghton: 21

Calumet: 32

Iron Mtn:. 16

Escanaba: 6

Painsedale: 43

Ironwood: 15

Ishpeming: 12

If you plan on driving north on Friday with a trailer, you will experience a crosswind on US-131 and I-75 that could create gusts of more than 40 mph. They will be escorting trailers across the Mackinac Bridge Friday.

Interestingly enough, this weekend will likely be colder than the two previous weekends. Highs on Saturday will actually remain at or below freezing across much of the tip of Northern Lower Michigan and the U.P.

Sunday will be much cooler than the previous three.

The medium- and longer-range temperature forecast reminds us that if you want to take advantage of the snow, you must do it sooner rather than later.

The 8- to 14-day forecast shows the clash of airmasses that will produce an active pattern between those zones. More often than not, it will be rain but a renegade snow or ice event is possible.

And for snow lovers, you’ll have to shift gears to the waterways or UTV trails as the entire month of March appears warmer than average.

SNOWMOBILERS:

Lower Peninsula: Done.

Upper Peninsula: The tale of two different worlds once you cross the Mighty Mac. Stay north of M-28 and you will still find good to great riding conditions. You can still boondock in 1-3 feet of snow in the Lake Superior snow belts. The good news is this weekend will feature the coldest temperatures we’ve had for a weekend in nearly three weeks. No significant snow is expected, though. Snowmobilers, we all know the drill. This time of year it will be tough to get into gas, restaurants and trailheads without dulling the wear bars. If you don’t have the time or will to head north to snowmobile, stick around and head to the SnoCross Nationals which IS still beinh held and hosted by Cannonsburg and sponsored by Fox Powersports. The forecast looks ideal with a bit of wind Friday but calming down Saturday. Dry with sunshine through the entire event.

SKIERS:

This is the weekend many ski resorts are putting a bow on the season with their annual festivals and carnivals. Schuss Mountain was to host the 50th annual Slush Cup but unfortunately it has been canceled. As I write this, Caberfae and Crystal Mountain’s spring carnival is still on this Saturday. Boyne Mountain’s carnival weekend and Boyne Highland’s Krazy Days is still scheduled for next Saturday.

This will be my last Snow Conditions report of the season. A warm thanks to you if you’ve you used this report for your snow resource. Hopefully, I will be able to continue it next winter season.

