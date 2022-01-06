Snow Conditions Report: Jan. 6, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hip hip, hurray! Welcome to the best snow weekend of the season to date.

A record snow of 8 inches in Grand Rapids has pushed our season total over 33 inches and means we are now at above-average snowfall for the first time since the winter of 2019-20.

Many locations refreshed their snow cover, with areas closer to the lakeshore enjoying the bulk of the white gold.

Lower Michigan benefited the most from this past weekend’s snow event and what fell Wednesday. Many areas around Grand Rapids, including Muskegon, Holland, Allegan and Newaygo, reported 6 to 12 inches of snow.

More snow will fall through Friday morning west and southwest of Grand Rapids.

Areas near Kalamazoo didn’t receive as much but a dominant band of lake-effect may help their cause through Friday.

Here are a few snow depths:

Lower Peninsula

Grand Rapids: 13

Cadillac: 6

Houghton Lake: 2

Traverse City: 6

Kalkaska: 6

East Jordan: 5

Charlevoix: 6

Cheboygan: 3

Gaylord: 2

Waters: 7

Petoskey: 5

Upper Peninsula

Newberry: 5

Soo: 10

Paradise: 12

Grand Marais: 23

Manistique: 4

Munising: 17

Marquette: 10

Houghton: 14

Calumet: 21

Iron Mountain: 10

The last thing we want after receiving all of this snow is for it to melt. Fortunately, a well-timed Arctic cold front will move through early Sunday morning that will keep temperatures nice and cold for a while. A southerly wind will increase ahead of it, with light snow across the north and a light wintry mix across central and southern Lower Saturday night.

Temperatures Saturday will briefly warm a bit. Expect 30s before the day is out across southern Lower Michigan and 20s for the remainder of the state.

The winds will shift to the northwest and that will begin to usher in another round of Arctic air. That will also reignite lake-effect snow showers but they will not be as intense as the previous episode.

Temperatures will plummet behind the cold front into the single digits and teens.

Wind chill temperatures will be very cold during the afternoon, sliding below zero across the state. Readings could be as cold as 20 below in the Upper Peninsula.

Not much snow is expected this weekend. Areas north of M-28 in the U.P. have the best chance of snow.

SKIERS

TIMBERIDGE: With all the fresh snow Timberidge is in the snow game. They will be open Friday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tubing park not open yet.

BITTERSWEET: Best ski conditions of the year so far. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CANNONSBURG: Mother Nature has finally come through and Cannonsburg will be open this weekend. As I type this, they are not sure if they will open Friday. If they do (I’ll announce whether that’s the case at 5 p.m.), it will be at 4 p.m.

CABERFAE: There snow report indicates a fresh 8 inches of snow. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All lifts are running and I-75 will be open for the first time this year.

CRYSTAL: A fresh 10 inches of snow fell over Crystal mountain Wednesday. Open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Seven out of eight lifts open servicing 45 of 58 runs this weekend.

SCHUSS: Good news: The Pink, Yellow, Purple and Magic Carpet lifts are open, servicing a total of 18 runs and 64% of terrain open for business from 9am to 9pm. The Alpine Tubing Park is open Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with 50 tubes per hour.

BOYNE MOUNTAIN: Fresh 5 inches of snow Wednesday. Open Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Eight out of 12 lifts are open servicing 23 out of 60 trails.

BOYNE HIGHLANDS: Fresh 3 inches of snow Wednesday. Open Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Eight out of 10 lifts are open servicing 19 out of 53 trails.

NUB’S NOB: Fresh 3 inches of snow Wednesday. All lifts are open to 37 slopes. Open Friday through weekend from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. so groomers can freshen up slopes and resuming again at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

SNOWMOBILERS

SOUTHERN LOWER MICHIGAN

Finally in the game! The sweet spot for snow, 8 to 12 inches fell over Trail 19 near Conklin and Ravenna to Muskegon. Newaygo to White Cloud to the Baldwin/Cadillac network looking good as well. Snow wasn’t quite as robust over the Wayland, Middleville to Allegan trail system but I’m sure sections are still rideable. Depending where the heaviest lake-effect band sets up through Friday morning, the Paw Paw to Cassopolis the New Buffalo Trail 182 likely not trail worthy yet of your carbides.

NORTHERN LOWER

Still need more snow but reports out of Baldwin and Cadillac are more positive with groomers out. With little to no snow expected Friday and weekend, they are not sure grooming operations will continue. Really not enough snow around Grayling, Houghton Lake, East Jordan, and Indian River for good riding. Amounts near Gaylord to Waters will be marginal.

EASTERN U.P.

The best trails are around Munising, Grand Marais and Paradise still looking good. Still open water issues south of Paradise in the swamp area on Trail 8. Groomers did open up the gate on Trail 45 south of Paradise. Trail 9 to Newberry has been designated as fair condition. As is typical, the case trails will be best north of M-28. Trails south of M-28 are rideable but not great.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will rarely get to the melting point this coming week so snow should remain in place.

There are signals that point towards a decent cold shot mid-January, according to the GFS ensemble forecast Jan. 18 to Jan. 25.

Here’s the ECMWF 10-day snow forecast through Jan. 15. Fingers crossed.

