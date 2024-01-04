GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a new year with new weather patterns working to settle in.

West Michigan rounded off 2023 with the second warmest December on record. The last seven days of the year brought an average high temperature of 45 degrees, far too warm for any snow to stick. The first seven days of 2024 has a forecasted average high of 35 degrees.

SNOW COVERAGE

Current snow coverage across the United States remains unimpressive. 20.3% of the country is covered in snow, which is a slight increase from the 18.4% last month.

Despite a few flurries and light snow this past week, none of it has managed to stick in Michigan.

GREAT LAKES ICE COVERAGE

With the warm end to December, little to no ice has been able to form across the Great Lakes. Average ice coverage for Jan. 4 is 13%. This year, we are seeing a whopping 0.3%.

WEEKEND

This weekend brings another chance at some light snow. A weak cold front is set to pass through Saturday kicking up scattered snow showers that carry into Sunday. Unlike the flurries this past week, we could see a light dusting on grassy surfaces. Most of West Michigan will see around 1 to 2 inches or less.

Temperatures will certainly be cold enough to favor some snow sticking on the ground. Highs will hold in the mid-30s for the foreseeable future.

SKI RESORTS

Cannonsburg Ski Area in Belmont has yet to open this season due to very warm overnight low temperatures. On Friday, Cannonsburg will host a “Pray for Snow Party” in hopes of a pattern change.

Luckily, other ski resorts across Michigan are having better luck making fake snow:

Nubs Nob: Five lifts are open with 16 runs. Snow depth is up to 36 inches.

Tree Tops: Two lifts are open with six runs. Snow depth is at 10 to 20 inches.

Bittersweet: Currently closed. Projected opening date on Jan. 5.

Crystal Mountain: Six lifts are open with 14 runs. Snow depth is at 12 to 18 inches.

Caberfae Peaks: Four lifts are open with seven runs. Snow depth is at 25 inches.

Schuss Mountain and Shanty Creek: Two lifts are open with six runs.

Luckily, meteorologist Matt Kirkwood and his family were able to find some snow further north at Schuss Mountain.

ACTIVE PATTERN AHEAD

All eyes are now on what could be an impactful system across the Midwest early next week. As of now, models are indicating a low pressure system passing to our south kicking up significant snow to portions of the Midwest.

Since we are five to six days away from this event, the track will continue to shift. This will greatly impact how much snow West Michigan will end up seeing. What is more certain is that cooler temperatures (highs in the 30s) and windy conditions will settle in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

JANUARY OUTLOOK

The next few weeks look to be significantly more active than the start of winter. Snow chances look fairly frequent.

West Michigan is currently expected to have “equal chances” of below and above normal precipitation. Keep in mind, a “normal” January has 2.52 inches of precipitation and 22.6 inches of snow. January is typically the snowiest month of the year.

On par with our El Nino winter so far, temperatures are expected to trend a bit above normal. Our average high currently is 33 degrees. Even slightly above normal temperatures could be cold enough for snow.