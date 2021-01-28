Snow Conditions Report: Jan. 28, 2021

The final weekend of January looks like a good one for snow enthusiasts. The system snow that blanketed central and southern lower Michigan stuck around with one of the coldest weeks of winter to date. The bonus, a similar snow maker will arrive Sunday.

Here’s where we stand across the state as of Thursday morning: 97% of the Michigan is covered with snow with an average depth of 5.3 inches.

This past week represents the first time in a long time that we’ve only added snow, not melted it. Although snow depths haven’t gone through the roof, they have increased in most areas statewide.

Lake-effect snow has finally kicked in a bit, and Northern Michigan’s snowbelt areas are getting enough to play in.

Sub-freezing temperatures through the weekend will allow us to keep what we have on the ground. In addition, we’ll add to it with mostly light, lake-effect snow on Friday and system snow on Sunday.

Clear skies expected Friday night and Saturday morning will lead to one of the coldest mornings so far this winter. Wake-up readings will be in single digits and teens on Saturday morning. The clouds will quickly move back in, though Saturday will stay dry.

We’ll end the weekend with system snow moving in that should add to the snowpack statewide.

Forecast snow amounts aren’t through the roof, but considering how the first half of winter went, we’ll take all that we can get. Current forecast models are predicting anywhere from 1 to 3 inches north of I-96 and higher amounts to the south. The track of the heavier snow will continue to change as we get closer to the event.

If you plan on playing in the white stuff this weekend, below are the projected daytime highs. Saturday will be the cooler of the two days with most of lower Michigan peaking in the 20s.

Highs in the 20s and 30s can be expected on Sunday as light snow arrives.

The longer-term outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center are forecasting temperatures that are slightly cooler than average, and precipitation that is slightly more than average. This would suggest better chances for snow as we head into February.

SKIERS:

It’s going to be another great weekend for skiers. Saturday will begin with cold temperatures and sunshine that will gradually fade away with clouds. If you like to ski in the ambiance of snow, it appears you will be able to do that Sunday at Bittersweet, Cannonsburg and maybe as far north as Crystal Mountain and Caberfae.



Bittersweet: All runs are open. Hours of operation Friday: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cannonsburg: One of the best weekends this winter. Most slopes open with hours of operation Friday: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tubing is now open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. You need to make an online registration for tubing tickets.

Caberfae: Five lifts are open, providing access to 100% of the slopes. Hours of operation are as follows: Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

*Side note: Make sure to check if lift tickets are available before you drive north.

Crystal Mountain: Eight lifts are open, providing access to 54 of its 58 runs. Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

*Side note: Make sure to check if lift tickets are available before you drive north.

Schuss Mountain: Six of the eight runs are open, providing access to 100% of the runs. My wife and I witnessed the terrain park being built last week and it looks amazing and far above my skill level:) Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

*Side note: Make sure to check if lift tickets are available before you drive north.

Boyne Mountain: Nine of 12 lifts are open, providing access to 49 out of 60 runs. Hours of operation: Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Boyne Highlands: Eight of 10 lifts are open, providing access to 46 out of 55 runs. Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nubs Nob: Five lifts are open with 100% of the slopes open. Friday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and reopening 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (except Sunday).

Here’s a view from Caberfae Peaks from Thursday morning:

SNOWMOBILERS:

The general consensus is that more snow is really needed for decent rail riding across northern lower Michigan. Groomers are having a hard time working with the limited snow amounts in many areas but if you are willing to tough out less-than-perfect trails, this weekend have fun. I think it’s the early-bird-gets-the-worm mentality. The earlier you ride, the better the trails will be.

Northern lower: Fair-to-good trail reports are the most common going into this weekend from Baldwin, Cadillac, Mason County, Houghton Lake, Lewiston and Indian River. As always, there will be a few trails that will be in poor shape and some better than good. For example, I saw a report that LP717 is in very rough shape coming out of Pellston. On the flip side, the Grand Traverse Area said the 4 to 5 inches of snow from the past couple of days will result in the best conditions of the season so far.

Unfortunately, the reports out of Grayling seems to be advertising more poor than good. In terms of the depth of snow, it seems the Houghton Lake area is the sweet spot again. I rode around the perimeter of the lake a couple of times and that’s a fun 25-mile ride. Ice reports there suggest a good, solid 10 inches of snow-covered ice. Just watch out for the tip-ups.

Southern lower: For the first time this winter, the trails might be rideable, especially after the possible snow this Sunday. The best bet would be out of the Wayland area, so keep that mind if you don’t want to travel north and just want to put some miles on your sled.

Eastern Upper Peninsula: Same story as last weekend with the best trails conditions closer to Lake Superior. Overall the trail reports out of Newberry are good. They are down one groomer, though.

Here are some reports from the Newberry area:

Trail 45: Trail to Tahquamenon Falls is now open to County Rd 500

Trail 9: Good but thin on roadside

Trail 2: Good

Trail: 452/453: Fair

Trail 8: Good

Trails in and around Paradise range from poor, fair to good.

There was a report that Trail 443 from Seney to Grand Marais the other day was brutal.

Until next week, think snow!

