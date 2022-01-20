Snow Conditions Report: Jan. 20, 2022

Storm Team 8’s Emily Schuitema and her husband Zach hit the slopes of Caberfae last Tuesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a similar story to last weekend as most of Lower Michigan has not received substantial snow. For instance, as of today (Jan. 20) Grand Rapids has gone two weeks without measurable snow.

This is unusual during the heart of winter, especially considering temperatures have been running colder than average by four degrees. This gives you an idea of just how dry the airmass has been.

We’ve lost about 12% of the snowpack across the state and all of that was in Lower Michigan.

Areas in the U.P. gained snow, especially in the Lake Superior snowbelts. Holland, Michigan lost half a foot of snow from last week while the Soo gained a half foot. Painesdale (123″), Calumet (109″), Grand Marais (105″) and Munising (102″) have all joined the one hundred inch club for the season.

Here are a few snow depths:

Lower Peninsula

Grand Rapids: 3

Cadillac: 5

Houghton Lake: 5

Traverse City: 5

Kalkaska: 6

East Jordan: 7

Charlevoix: 14

Cheboygan: 5

Gaylord: 6

Lake City: 3

Petoskey: 4

Upper Peninsula

Newberry: 10

Soo: 27

Paradise: 21

Grand Marais: 30

Manistique: 18

Munising: 25

Marquette: 18

Houghton: 16

Calumet: 21

Iron Mountain: 10

The latest round of lake effect will be winding down Friday with sunshine expected across the state leading to a beautiful winter day. It will be a fantastic day, especially for skiers. A clipper will arrive Saturday that will freshen up the snowpack on the order of 1-3 inches in most spots.

It will also reinforce the already cold air and trigger a few more lake effect snow showers through Sunday. A weak upper level wave will also skirt across southern Lower Michigan with light snow.

Below is the European models snowfall forecast for the weekend.

The GFS is below. I would lean towards the output of the European model. It isn’t much snow, but at least we aren’t going to melt any this weekend.

We are at the midpoint of winter, and the temperatures will reflect that.

As the clipper slides through Saturday it will be fairly breezy.

Wind chills will slip below zero at times across northern Michigan and single digits and teens in Southern Lower.

Temperatures will be cold Sunday but the wind will be lighter.

SKIERS

January is discover Michigan Ski Month. Want to learn to ski or snowboard? Everyone 7 years and older can learn during January at discounted rates.

SCHUSS: Slopes are in great condition. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. All three terrain parks are open. The Alpine Tubing Park is open through the weekend 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with 50 tubes per hour.

TIMBERIDGE: Skiing open with the Double and Triple chairlifts running Friday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tubing is open Friday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BITTERSWEET: Open Friday 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CANNONSBURG: Mother Nature has finally come through! Cannonsburg will be open on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tubing (reservations only) is open Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CABERFAE: Open Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. All lifts are running. Storm Team 8’s very own Emily Schuitema and husband Zach hit the slopes of Caberfae last Tuesday.

CRYSTAL: 7/8 lifts are open servicing 100% of their slopes. Open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BOYNE MOUNTAIN: Open Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. 10/12 lifts are open servicing 45/60 trails.

BOYNE HIGHLANDS: Open Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. 8/10 lifts are open servicing 44/53 trails.

NUB’S NOB: All lifts and slopes are open Friday through weekend from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. so groomers can freshen up slopes and resuming again at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

SNOWMOBILERS

SOUTHERN LOWER MICHIGAN

Go north. The narrow lake effect band of snow was not enough to put the trails in action.

NORTHERN LOWER

In Cadillac/Baldwin there’s not enough snow. There seems to be a sweet spot near East Jordan to Charlevoix along the Jordan Valley trails where most of the recent lake effect has been. The snow is too thin on most trails, therefore not good riding and groomers can’t get out. Overall rating is “poor” to “fair.”



Tip-Up-Town kicks of this weekend and there’s plenty of ice on Houghton Lake, Lower Michigan’s largest inland lake. My buddy and I rode the perimeter of it and put 25 miles on the odometer.

EASTERN U.P.

A fresh 6-12 inches of snow has fallen in the past two days in the Lake Superior snowbelt regions. Here’s a breakdown.

South Trail 8 For the first time an “excellent” grade has been given.

Trail 45 “Very good,” exercise caution as there is a logging operation before Camp Snort.

Trail 9/2 South “Good”

Trail 498 “Good to very good”

Trail 452/453 “Good,” but a few thin spots

Trail 8 Paradise to Pine Stump “Good”

Trail 8 South of Paradise “Good,” reports are that the swamp has finally frozen over.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will likely not get above freezing until February. Whatever snow that falls will stick around.

The cold temperatures will bleed into the beginning of February.

Here’s the ECMWF 10-day snow (Kuchera) forecast through Jan. 30. It appears no significant snow storms with lake effect dominating.

I plan on snowmobiling Saturday with a destination undetermined. I’ll report back.

