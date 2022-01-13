Snow Conditions Report: Jan. 13, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Very little snow will fall throughout the state this weekend but it will still be a great weekend to enjoy winter activities.

New snow this week has been at a minimum but it’s been cold enough to maintain what we received the prior week.

The lake-effect belts in the U.P. fared the best in the snow department. As I type this, Grand Rapids is still above average for the season. Hard to believe, but we’ve received five times more snow than the previous winter at this point.

If you are on the lee side of Lake Michigan and Superior, you are enjoying the added snow from the lake-effect phenomenon.

Here’s the snow depth reported across the state going into the weekend:

Here are a few snow depths:

Lower Peninsula

Grand Rapids: 6

Cadillac: 5

Houghton Lake: 5

Traverse City: 5

Kalkaska: 5

East Jordan: 5

Charlevoix: 12

Cheboygan: 7

Gaylord: 6

Waters: 7

Petoskey: 3

Lake City: 4

Upper Peninsula

Newberry: 17

Soo: 20

Paradise: 19

Grand Marais: 25

Manistique: 7

Munising: 20

Marquette: 16

Houghton: 14

Calumet: 24

Iron Mountain: 11

High pressure will set up across the state that will drive in a cold, dry air mass. The cold will be accompanied with beautiful sunshine this weekend.

The weekend snow maker will be a clipper that will dive south of the Great Lakes.

Even with the sunshine temperatures will remain cold, so there will be no snowmelt this weekend. The cold wind will be from the northeast; therefore, whatever minimal lake-effect that falls will be on the east side of the state.

It appears no one across Lower Michigan will receive more than an inch. Up to 3 inches is possible in the U.P.

High temperatures Saturday will be cold. Bundle up as highs will only be in the single digits and teens.

It won’t be quite as cold Sunday.

Wind chills Saturday will range from around -10 to 10 above. The wind will be lighter Sunday.

SKIERS

Saturday will be the colder and breezier of the two days, with great visibility and sunshine. Make sure you have tinted sunglasses or goggles as it will be very bright.

SCHUSS: Good news: All groomable runs will be open this weekend. All the snowmaking has also made it possible for the crew to rebuild The Monster Park on Purple Daze. The Alpine Tubing Park is open as well.

TIMBERIDGE: With all the fresh snow Timberidge is in the snow game. They will be open Friday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The tubing park is open!

BITTERSWEET: Four lifts are open servicing 18 runs. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CANNONSBURG: Cannonsburg will be open daily noon to 9 p.m. and Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. If you want to use the tubing park you have to purchase tickets ONLINE. It’s open Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CABERFAE: Four out of five lifts are open with all 30 slopes available to carve up. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

CRYSTAL: Open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Seven out of eight lifts open that will service 100% runs this weekend.

BOYNE MOUNTAIN: Fresh 5 inches of snow Wednesday. Open Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Open Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Nine out of 12 lifts are open servicing 42 of 53 trails.

BOYNE HIGHLANDS: Open Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Eight out of 10 lifts are open servicing 42 of 53 trails.

NUB’S NOB: 100% of the resort is open. Open Friday through weekend from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. so groomers can freshen up slopes and resuming again at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

SNOWMOBILERS

SOUTHERN LOWER MICHIGAN

No new snow since last weekend means that most trails across southwestern Lower Michigan don’t have enough snow. It was great to hear stories of fellow snowmobilers riding through Muskegon, Green Lake, and the Kalamazoo trails. If you don’t mind grinding down your carbides a bit, there might be a couple of locations here and there you can take advantage of. Best bet would be near Ravenna to Muskegon.

NORTHERN LOWER

The pictures above were with my fellow riding partners last weekend and a stop along trail 3 to Thomsonville. Picture is in front of the KT Bar and Grill in Kaleva. Sooooo glad to finally get out for the first ride of the season even though the trails were mostly poor to fair. We left out of Caberfae to Mesick then to Thomsonville. A lot of snirty/icy corners. The railroad grade to Geno’s in Thomsonville had frequent exposed rocks. Carbides took a beating.



The story is the same this weekend for the trail network in Northern Lower. The base is very thin with snirt and will only get worse with increased traffic. The base is so thin groomers are struggling to get out. If you have the time the U.P. will provide you with the best riding.

EASTERN U.P.

All reports that I’ve seen report “good” to “very good” trail conditions across the Eastern U.P. This includes Trail 2, 8, 9 45, 498, 452 and 453. The Lake Superior snowbelts were the only ones to really get a decent snow this week with Sault Ste. Marie tallying up nearly 20 inches.

LOOKING AHEAD

Snow melt will be at a minimum through the next week and beyond. This will also make ice fisherman quite happy.

Some of the coldest temperatures relative to average will be found in and around the Great Lakes toward the tail end of the month. This would represent Arctic air that inevitably would lead to lake-effect snow.

It appears to stay cold through Groundhog Day.

The ECMWF model is robust with snow through end of the month. This is the Kuchera method (not 10:1) since most of the time we will be in an Arctic air mass. Fingers crossed.

This picture is along Trail 3 to Thomsonville.

Special thanks to Fox Powersports. They were kind enough to let me demo this Ski Doo MXZ RenegadeX. It has the big dawg two-stroke 850 that doesn’t have a week spot in the powerband. This one has the 129 inch (unstudded) track which is shorter than my two previous snowmobiles. It seemed to corner a little better as it gave me the option to steer with the rear end at times. Of course, the ice in some of the corners helped with that as well:) What is is amazing is all the connectivity options that the latest snowmobiles offer whether you’re riding Ski Doo or Polaris. Nearly impossible to get lost on the trails and you can always see where riding partners are at as well. Makes an already fun sport that much more enjoyable.

Until next week, think snow, everyone.

The Snow Conditions Report is sponsored by Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek Resort.