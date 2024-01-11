GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WINTER HAS ARRIVED! You’ve heard the expression “feast or famine.” This week, in terms of snow, we’ll reverse that phrase from famine to feast.

Check out the snow percentages this week:

Whatever we receive will not melt any time soon. It’s going to be cold:

The snow deficit in Grand Rapids as of Jan. 9 exceeded 30 inches for the season. It will be fascinating to see how much of a dent we put in it locally and throughout the state in the week ahead.

Normally, I show a map of how much snow is on the ground currently, but that is pointless considering all the snow heading this way during the days ahead. So let’s talk about how much is coming. The first round of snow will be generated with a strong area of low pressure moving through the Lower Peninsula late Friday into Saturday. This will be a heavy, wet snow producing a great foundation.

Snow will become lighter as Arctic air arrives and morphs into lake-effect snow for the remainder of the weekend through next week.

Snow amounts this weekend from the Europe and GFS model:

Below, see amounts through next weekend, Jan. 21. Michigan will truly turn into a winter wonderland.

The forecast wind and blowing snow for Saturday may make it rather challenging to reach a snow resort, though it is going to be a three-day weekend for many with the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Mid-afternoon temperatures and wind chill for Saturday:

Mid-afternoon temperatures and wind chill for Sunday:

SKIERS

Green means GO! My assumption is that after this storm that all runs will be open up north. Bittersweet is finally open again. Cannonsburg is a ‘TBD’ but I’m hopeful it will open up for Sunday and MLK Day. I’ll update if that is the case.

SNOWMOBILERS

It’s been a torturous season, but the wait is over. With this latest event, something rare will happen. I believe by this weekend we’ll be able to use the trails in the Southwest Lower Peninsula, including Muskegon and Wayland. Actually, it looks to me that the trails under the Mighty Mac will be better than across the U.P.

If you plan on heading north to snowmobile, my suggestion would be to leave as early as possible Friday. My concern Saturday is with the strong wind and blowing snow. It will be very difficult towing a trailer. Here are the projected wind gusts for Saturday:

Considering that through Jan. 12, we’ve only had one day with a below-average temperature, this will easily be the coldest and snowiest stretch of winter.

The pattern has changed and if you love snow and all of the fun activities you can have with it, I’m confident of a much more optimistic snow reports in the future. Stay tuned to my weekly updates through the season.