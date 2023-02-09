Matt Kirkwood snowmobiling in the Marquette area on the weekend of Feb. 4, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The day I wrote this report (Feb. 9), temperatures are in the 40s and 50s in Southwest Michigan and we were about to eclipse a record rainfall. As a snow enthusiast, you would think I would be down — but looking ahead and to the north, I realize winter’s not over.

On the surface, you would think a winter that has produced over 81 inches of snow in Grand Rapids so far would be a stellar one.

With nothing more than a few snowbanks around, that obviously is not the case. The below stats from “West Michigan Weather Stats” on Twitter sum it up: This is the equivalent of setting a record low and high temperature during the same day.

That’s here in Grand Rapids. Also, as I write this report, it is snowing across Northern Michigan. This is good. The graph below shows where we stand on snow cover as of the morning of Feb. 9. I’m referencing the date because many locations will add onto this reported depth.

If you have plans to ski or snowmobile this weekend, bring the tinted goggles. The weekend’s weather will be tame with sunshine from beginning to end.

Temperatures will be mild for this time of year especially Sunday. The wind will also be light.

Looking ahead, the pattern appears mild and active next week. Temperatures are expected above freezing right through next Friday, Feb. 17.

The temperatures above are highs for Grand Rapids. They will be colder up north. There are at least two if not three storm systems that may move through the Great Lakes later next week. It appears at this point each one will deposit some snow across the state. The question is where.

Here’s the snow forecast through Feb. 19. There’s little question that this will change or shift a bit.

SKI RESORTS

Even with the heavy rain Thursday in Southern Michigan, all ski resorts will be open.

Schuss Mountain / Shanty Creek Resort: Open Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with 41/42 runs open and 5/7 lifts. Tubing hours are Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cannonsburg: Open Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Should be an excellent weekend for tubing also with rates at $25. Shaggy’s will be there Saturday if you would like to demo their skis.

Bittersweet: Open Friday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with eight runs open. Out of all the ski resorts, it appears Bittersweet and Timber Ridge have a chance to receive the most snow this weekend. That will likely open more runs and the possibility of skiing in powder.

Timber Ridge: Open Friday 3 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. Seven runs are open with the Double #1 and Triple lift open. With lots of snow expected more runs are likely to open this weekend. They will be hosting a Winterfest Hawaiian Luau Friday through Sunday.

Crystal Mountain: 59/59 runs are open serviced by 7/8 lifts (the Crystal Clipper is rocking once again). Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 pm. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Caberfae Peaks: Open Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with four lifts servicing 24 runs.

Boyne Mountain: Open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with 62/63 runs open serviced by 9/12 lifts.

Boyne Highlands: Open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 8/10 lifts 53/53 trails.

Nub’s Nob: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (break between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.). All runs open with five lifts.

Tree Tops Resort: Open Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. All 24 runs are open. Extreme tubing 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

SNOWMOBILERS

It’s free snowmobile weekend across the state. Local and out-of-state residents can ride thousands of miles of glorious Michigan snowmobile trails without a trail permit or registration.

This is from my trip last weekend in the Marquette area. The trails were fantastic. The picture is the lookout hill on trail 417. In the background you can see the city of Marquette and Lake Superior. Just before that picture was taken the temperature was 9 below zero with a wind chill of 26 below.

Southern Lower Michigan trail conditions: Last weekend yes, this weekend no.

Northern Lower Michigan trail conditions: Not the best, but trail conditions are doable in and around Gaylord over to Starvation Lake, Wolverine and Indian River. You won’t be able to snowmobile there but Fast Eddie’s Races and Vintage show will be this weekend with races on East Bay and vintage show at Trestle Park.

Eastern U.P. snowmobile trail conditions: I love reading this — checking out trail reports around Paradise, the gentleman said this will be the last report until needed as the trails are very good to excellent. I concur, at least when I rode last weekend around Marquette, Guinn and the Big Bay area. I heard trails were not as good around Munising.

