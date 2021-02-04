Snow Conditions Report: Feb. 4, 2021

Just as we turn the calendar over to February, winter is taking aim at Michigan.

The snow deficits in West Michigan have been impressive this season. As of Thursday afternoon, Grand Rapids was still running a deficit of more than 3 feet. Muskegon is about 43 inches below normal, and Kalamazoo is about 31 inches below the average.

This will all be changing in the days ahead. A decent amount of snow is expected Thursday evening into Friday morning, and much colder air will trigger lake-effect snow showers over the next several days.

Current snow depth in West Michigan ranges anywhere from 1 inch to about half of a foot. For the Great Lakes region, the most snow can be found in northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin and parts of northeast Iowa. The far northern Upper Peninsula has a fair amount of snow on the ground, too.

The Thursday night storm system, combined with the lake-effect snow expected over the next week, will help take a bite out of our snowfall deficit. Both the GFS and European forecast models are predicting around 1 foot of fresh snow in West Michigan over the next week. The GFS model brings nearly 2 feet of fresh snow to some lakeshore areas.

The Upper Peninsula is also forecast to see some decent snow over the next week. Heavy snow will be likely in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

If you want to get outside and enjoy the fresh snow over the weekend, be prepared for some very cold temperatures. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the teens, and it will feel like we’re around 0 degrees. The Arctic air will stay in place next week.

The Climate Prediction Center predicts much of the country will have colder-than-average conditions through the middle of the month. West Michigan is included in the area that is forecast to be on the cold side. It’s also forecast that it will be drier than normal by mid-February. Keep in mind, even if we see less snow than average through that time frame, the snow we have won’t be going away anytime soon.

SKIERS

Bundle up if you’ll be on the slopes this weekend! Wind chills will be below 0 degrees for Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

BITTERSWEET: All runs are open. Hours of operation Friday: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CANNONSBURG: Tubing is open Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets must be reserved online. The Double, Face, Quad, Mid-Rope, Beltline Carpet, Fun Runner, Jiblet, Playground, and Triple are all open.

CABERFAE: There are 34 slopes are open with five lifts available. Day lift tickets are sold out for Feb. 6 and Feb. 15, but night tickets are still available.

CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN: There are 57 of 58 trails open with seven of eight lifts available. Lift tickets are sold out for Feb. 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14.

SCHUSS MOUNTAIN: All terrain parks and trails are open with five of the eight lifts open. Lift tickets are sold out for Feb. 6, 13 and 14.

BOYNE MOUNTAIN: There are nine out of 12 lifts open with 50 out of 60 trails open.

NUBS NOB: All runs are open with five lifts and the tow rope open.

SNOWMOBILERS

Northwest lower Michigan: Most trails are in fair shape. Conditions will be improving with the fresh snow over the weekend.

Northeast lower Michigan: Most trails are in fair shape. Conditions will be improving with the fresh snow over the weekend.

Eastern U.P.: A variety of conditions are being reported, ranging from poor to good. Regardless, expect improving conditions over the next week.

Central U.P: Good conditions are being reported in the northern part of the central Upper Peninsula.

Western U.P.: Fair to good conditions are being reported. Trail conditions will continue to improve.

Speaking of snowmobiling, below is a photo of Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Matt Kirkwood as he hit the trails in the Upper Peninsula. This was taken on Trail 8 on the way up to the Soo:

