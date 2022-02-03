Snow Conditions Report: Feb. 3, 2022

Team Daybreak and family members at Cannonsburg Ski Area on the last weekend of January 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Snow lovers in West Michigan have had something to celebrate this week after a potent winter storm moved across the region and dropped a foot of snow in some parts of the state.

Areas south and east of Grand Rapids picked up the most snow from the mid-week storm system. Around a foot of snow was recorded in parts of Allegan and Van Buren counties. Lansing received 13.3 inches of snow on Feb. 2 alone, breaking a daily snowfall record and the record for the most snow on any February day.

As of Thursday morning, all of Michigan was covered in snow.

The same storm system that brought snow to Lower Michigan led to messy conditions across a large portion of the country. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories extended all the way from Texas to Maine at one point. As of Thursday morning, there was still snow on the ground for 46.8% of the country, with an average snow depth of 4.3 inches. Additional snow and ice is expected to accumulate south of Michigan on Thursday.

In the Lower Peninsula, snow depth estimates range from a few inches to around a foot. Parts of the Upper Peninsula have a snow depth closer to 2 feet.

A cold forecast over the next few days will help keep the snow on the ground. High temperatures will likely peak in the upper teens on Friday in West Michigan. In the Upper Peninsula and northern lower, expect high temperatures to range from the single digits to low teens.

It will be warmer this weekend, but not by much. Saturday temperatures across northern Michigan will range from the upper teens to mid-20s. By Sunday, the northern lower will likely be close to 30 degrees, while the Upper Peninsula will remain below freezing.

There are chances of snow over the next week, but no major storm systems are in sight.

Lake-effect snow will be possible across the northern Upper Peninsula on Thursday, leading to minor snow accumulation. A clipper system will approach lower Michigan Friday afternoon and help trigger some lake-effect snow. Areas west of US-131 could see a few inches, while inland areas will likely see less than an inch.

A few more light rounds of snow will be possible, but forecast models aren’t predicting much. Through Tuesday evening, the European forecast model is only predicting half an inch of snow in Grand Rapids. The GFS model is predicting a measly .4 inches.

A few more inches is forecast for the Upper Peninsula, but still not much for February standards.

We’ve rounded the corner of winter, with only one month left until meteorological spring. The temperature and precipitation outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center suggest colder than average and wetter than average conditions will persist through the middle February. Good news for snow lovers, bad news for those hoping for an early spring.

SKIERS & SNOWBOARDERS

It will be a great weekend to get on the slopes!

SCHUSS: All slopes are open and five lifts are open. The Alpine Tubing Park will be opening Friday afternoon at 4.

BITTERSWEET: Currently 20 runs, five chairlifts, three wonder carpets and one rope tow are open.

CANNONSBURG: Some members of Team Daybreak went to Cannonsburg over the past weekend and had a great time! There were a few beginner skiers and snowboarders in the group and everyone did a fantastic job. If you’re hoping to go to Cannonsburg this weekend, remember tubing reservations must be made online.

Team Daybreak visits Cannonsburg Ski Area in late January 2022.

CABERFAE: All trails are open and all lifts except for the North Peak Quad Chairlift are open.

CRYSTAL: All trails are open and 7/8 lifts are open. Five terrain parks are open.

BOYNE MOUNTAIN: 51/60 trails are open and 10/12 lifts are open. There is currently a 36-inch base on the mountain.

BOYNE HIGHLANDS: All trails are open and 8/10 lifts are open.

NUB’S NOB: The base depth is now up to 48 inches. All runs are open and both terrain parks are open. Icy conditions have been reported on the cross country ski trails.

SNOWMOBILERS

Matt Kirkwood is off for the rest of this week on a snowmobiling trip, so be sure to check out his social media pages for more updates on the trails. He sent a report to me on Wednesday saying the trails in the northern Lower Peninsula were not ideal. The deeper snowpack in the Upper Peninsula should allow for a better snowmobiling experience this weekend.

The Snow Conditions Report is sponsored by Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek Resort.