Snow Conditions Report: Feb. 24, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s hard to believe this Snow Conditions Report will be for the last weekend of February and meteorological winter.

Once again the Upper Peninsula is the place to go if you want to play in decent snow, especially if you are a snowmobiler. The U.P. needs to share some of the white gold with areas south of the bridge. Check out the snowfall from Feb. 22 and 23.

It’s the tale of two Peninsulas: one with and one without snow.

Snow depths for northern Michigan:

This may be the apex in terms of snow across the U.P. as milder temperatures are in the forecast next week and the sun angle continues to get higher.

Snow depths:

Lower Peninsula

Grand Rapids: 0

Cadillac: 2

Ludington: 5

Houghton Lake: 5

Traverse City: 7

Charlevoix: 11

East Jordan: 10

Gaylord: 9

Alpena: 3

Petoskey: 5

Cheboygan: 15

Upper Peninsula

Soo: 33

Paradise: 38

Grand Marais: 50

Manistique: 23

Munising: 38

Marquette: 42

Houghton: 37

Calumet: 32

Escanaba: 7

Painesdale: 56

Big Bay: 35

A light 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall Thursday overnight into early Friday across the Lower Peninsula. After that, the weekend appears dry and seasonably cold. Besides a few flurries pealing of the Great Lakes, there isn’t any accumulating snow expected.

A cold front Sunday will move through dry.

A cold front will arrive Sunday with light amounts of snow across the U.P.

The snow that is showing up in the models is what is expected to fall Thursday night into Friday morning.

Temperatures this weekend will be tolerable Saturday with colder temperatures arriving Sunday across the north.

SKIERS

SCHUSS: The Kirkwood family was able to get away and spend a wonderful Presidents Day weekend at the Schuss Mountain/Shanty Creek resort. As you can see, there’s plenty of snow to have fun in. Big thanks to Chris Hale, the marketing director, who sponsors this report. He mentioned that it is a blessing that Schuss has been able to make snow as this has been another winter where the snow just hasn’t hit and stayed. I believe his comment was, “We’ve received 69 inches of snow from Mother Nature and have melted 65 of it.” But he also wanted to emphasize some of the best skiing can happen in March for several reasons: Ski slopes tend not to be as busy, rates get cheaper and there is more daylight and typically warmer temperatures. So go hit the the slopes!







TIMBERIDGE: A fresh 2 to 4 inches of snow will help after a considerable melt last Tuesday. Skiing is open with the Double1 and Double2 along with the Triple chairlifts running Friday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tubing is open Friday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Don’t forget to take advantage of 9 full lanes of tubing fun as well.

BITTERSWEET: Just in time for the weekend, snow has fallen and temperatures will be ideal. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CANNONSBURG: A freshening of the snow has arrived just in time for the weekend. You can carve up the slopes Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tubing (reservations only) is open Friday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CABERFAE: It will be a great weekend with sunshine and tolerable temps. Four lifts are open servicing 30 slopes. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.



CRYSTAL: 7/8 lifts are open servicing all slopes. Open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BOYNE MOUNTAIN: Fantastic weekend for skiers with sunshine and temps in the 20s and 30s. Open Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. 10/12 lifts are open servicing 51/60 trails.

BOYNE HIGHLANDS: Ditto above. Open Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. 8/10 lifts are open servicing 100% of runs.

NUB’S NOB: You’ll want your shaded goggles with sunshine expected. All lifts and slopes are open Friday through weekend from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. so groomers can freshen up slopes and resuming again at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

SNOWMOBILERS

SOUTHERN LOWER MICHIGAN

Even with the 1 to 4 inches of snow it will not be enough to venture out on the trails. Go north!

NORTHERN LOWER

There are pockets of rideable trails if you’re determined to stay south of the bridge this weekend. I drove past the Baldwin and it’s not rideable. Houghton Lake is similar, with very little snow on the lake, as well. The best area seems to be near Charlevoix to Petoskey/Spring Harbor. The Harbor Springs Snowmobile Club indicated that all its trails have been freshly groomed with a couple of thin spots here and there. Not so good in Indian River where the trails are snow covered and rideable but corners are icy and the snow is thin.

EASTERN U.P.

This weekend may represent the peak of winter in terms of snow. Trail reports are good to great everywhere. Keep in mind that with the conditions are not so great across the Lower Peninsula. Ultimately this forces riders to the U.P. so expect trails to be busy this weekend and not holding up as long. I’ll be riding in the Paradise, Pine Stump Grand Marais area this weekend. Hope to see any fellow riders up there. Either way we are the downslope of winter so get out there and ride!

LOOKING AHEAD

A weak system is possible in the middle of next week with a more moisture-laden one for Saturday. It’s too far out for specifics on whether or not it will be mostly snow or not.

The medium-range outlook has us in an active pattern with seasonable temperature outlook. Snow or rain for us. Stay tuned.

Snow conditions will remain very good into March across the U.P. for snowmobiling and ski slopes, especially in northern Michigan, through much of the month. Take advantage while you can as we will be mowing our lawns before you know it.

The Snow Conditions Report is sponsored by Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek Resort.