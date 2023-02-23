GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As I’m writing this, much of southern lower Michigan is trying to recover from an ice storm while northern sections of the state have received a healthy dose of snow.

Here’s where Grand Rapids stands in terms of season snowfall. Again, it looks good at first, but then you see at the black box in the upper portion of the graphic that shows only an inch on the ground.

Snow depth will continue to expand and deepen through Friday night as more snow is expected. Here’s the statewide snow depth as of Thursday:

It will be another nice weekend to take advantage of the snow, whether it be on the slopes or on the trails. A light snow moving through Friday night and Saturday morning will freshen things up with a few remnant lake-effect snow showers across the eastern Upper Peninsula.

High pressure will build in Sunday resulting in sunshine and tranquil conditions.

Temperatures will be quite tolerable for this time of year, with mostly 20s across northern Michigan Saturday and 20s and 30s likely Sunday. Where there’s no snow on the ground across the southern part of the state, highs could eclipse 40 Sunday. The wind will be light both days.

Looking ahead, temperatures in Southwest Michigan will hover near to slightly above average next week. It will be cooler north and that will be key with a couple of potential storm systems.

One such system will plow through the Great Lakes Monday and another potentially next Friday. Overall the projected snow forecast through next week looks impressive. Of course, it all depends on the storm track, so stay tuned.

SKI RESORTS

It will be an excellent weekend for skiing after a fresh 5 to 10 inches of snow that fell Wednesday and Thursday. More snow (fairly light) is expected Friday night to help freshen things up. Once again have the shaded goggles ready, especially for Sunday.

Schuss Mountain / Shanty Creek Resort: A fresh half foot of snow has fallen. Open Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with 35/42 runs open and 5/7 lifts. Tubing hours: Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cannonsburg: Open Friday and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Should be an excellent weekend for tubing also with rates at $25. Reservations required.

Bittersweet: Open Friday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with eight runs open.

Timber Ridge: Call ahead as they were without power Thursday.

Crystal Mountain: Another resort with a fresh half foot of snow. All runs are open serviced by 7/8 lifts. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 pm. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Caberfae Peaks: Caberfae has also benefited from a fresh half foot of snow. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with four lifts and 24 runs.

Boyne Mountain: Open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with 100% runs open serviced by 11/12 lifts.

Boyne Highlands: A fresh half foot of snow has fallen! Open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 9/10 lifts 53/53 trails. Last weekend we enjoyed a wonderful weekend skiing at Boyne Mountain in the Petoskey area.

Nub’s Nob: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (break between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.). All runs open with five lifts.

Tree Tops Resort: Nearly a foot of snow in the past three days. Open Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. All 24 runs are open. Extreme tubing 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

SNOWMOBILERS

It will be a good weekend with all of Northern Michigan receiving a decent snowfall.

Southern lower Michigan trail conditions: No go.

Northern lower Michigan trail conditions: Looking better than the previous weekend with most areas receiving 4 to 12 inches of snow during the past couple of days. The Baldwin and Cadillac area will be rideable although trails were reported a icy in spots. The most snow fell from Gaylord, (over a foot in three days), East Jordan, Petoskey, and Indian River. That’s were you’ll find the best trail conditions. Trails will be a bit thin in Grayling and Houghton Lake.

Eastern U.P. snowmobile trail conditions: Bona fide blizzard in Marquette area when I wrote this. All trails are good to go especially north of M-28. It will just depend on how well groomers do on individual trail networks. It’s almost March, so get after it.

