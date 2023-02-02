GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning indicating another six weeks of winter. In West Michigan, that may not be the case.

On average, Grand Rapids typically sees 77.6 inches of snow each winter. This year, a total of 81.1 inches has fallen, meaning it’s already an above-normal winter.

Grand Rapids has surpassed the average snowfall with 46 more days of winter to go.

Several inches of snow cover remains across the state, with the highest totals up north.

Snow cover in West Michigan. Snow cover up north.

Luckily, most ski resorts across the state are able to maintain several runs:

Cannonsburg: 21 runs open

21 runs open Bittersweet: 18 runs open

18 runs open Schuss Mountain: 41 runs open

41 runs open Caberfae Peaks: 29 runs open

29 runs open Crystal Mountain: 55 runs open

All eyes now turn to the pattern ahead, and it’s a quiet one. Most models are indicating only flurries in the coming days leading to less than an inch of accumulation for the majority of the area.

Luckily, the weekend should be cold enough to maintain any snow on the ground. Lows will be subzero Friday and Saturday morning with highs below freezing.

Minimal snow is expected over the next 7 days.

Beyond the weekend, a warmer pattern emerges. Long-range outlooks indicate the eastern half of the country will see higher-than-normal temperatures through the second week of February.

The 8- to 14-day temperature indicates a warming trend.

This warming trend may even continue into the third week of February. With some sun in the forecast, keep an eye out for puddles next week. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s leading to a good amount of melting to commence.

Melting will be likely by the middle of next week.

Looking into the far future, a pattern flip is extremely likely. Cooler temperatures will likely arrive by the end of February into early March. That would give another chance for a round of snow, as long as the pattern stays active.