Snow Conditions Report: Feb. 18, 2021

Every summer and winter, you reach point of what I would consider the pinnacle. During the summer, it’s when we peak with heat and sunshine. Correspondingly in the winter, it’s when winter reaches its maximum snow and cold. This weekend will signal the end of the peak as a pattern change arrives next week. So don’t delay, get out there and take advantage of snow!

This is how we got here: for the past two weeks, we’ve literally been in a deep freeze. Temperatures haven’t been above freezing across the state since Feb. 5. Temperatures during February are 9 degrees below average. Many locations received their coldest morning low in four years on Feb. 17.

This stretch of Arctic air was also accompanied with winter’s healthiest dose of snow. For 12 out of the last 17 days, Grand Rapids has received measurable snow, including two records set on Feb. 5 and Feb. 16. We’ve received 27 inches of snow in the span of two weeks! That’s a foot more than all of winter leading up to February.

At one point, Grand Rapids had a snowfall deficit of three feet. This current pattern has certainly chipped away it.

The net result is plenty of snow to enjoy. Once again, the entire state is covered with snow with an average depth of a little more than 10 inches.

Snow depths are in the double digits in many locations, with Lansing coming in tied with the deepest snowpack on record. Who would have thought that earlier this winter?

The largest snow depth is four feet and remains in Painesdale, located in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

It appears the weekend will be bookended with snow. The first will be from lake effect snow showers on Friday and the second will be a system snow on Sunday night.

Late Sunday:

Friday’s lake-effect will be fairly light with 1 to 3 inches expected. Sunday’s system should result in a little more than 2 to 4 inches.

This is the European model through Monday:

The GFS model through Monday:

The last of the Arctic air will be felt on Sunday morning with lows expected in the single digits. Here are the daytime highs for Saturday:

Temperatures will be warmer on Sunday:

Highs in the 30s on Sunday represent the first day of the pattern change, as Arctic air gives way to a Pacific airmass.

Temperatures reflect this airmass change.

It appears the milder temperatures will stick around for a while as well. The latest 8- to 14-day temperature outlook keeps the milder temperatures through the first few days of March. Average highs are well above freezing at that point. So highs will likely be in the 40s at times.

Few combinations melt snow faster than rain and mild temperatures. That may be in the cards as well.

SKIERS

It will be another spectacular weekend for skiers. The bonus: temperatures will not be as cold as the previous weekend.

***If you haven’t already purchased your lift tickets, make sure to call ahead. Crystal Mountain has sold out for both Friday and Saturday. Caberfae, Schuss Mountain and Boyne Mountain have sold out for Saturday with night skiing available still at Schuss.

Meterologist Emily Schuitema and her fiancé Zack hit the slopes of Caberfae on Monday and they had a wonderful time.

SNOWMOBILERS

To me, this looks like the last real good weekend. Two weeks of consistent snow with temperatures below freezing during that entire time have lead to widespread, great snowmobile conditions. As I’ve alluded to, milder temperatures are on the way that will consistently eat at the snow pack. Also, daylight is lasting longer with a higher sun angle, which also does a number on the snow.

SOUTHWEST LOWER MICHIGAN:

You don’t have to travel north if you don’t want to. Trails are open and ready to ride. This will NOT be the case next weekend.

NORTHERN LOWER MICHIGAN:

Good to great conditions. They are down to one groomer in Grayling, so cut them some slack if it gets a little choppy. I was on Trail 3 from Kaleva to Maple City on Wednesday and it was great. The only exception was just south of Thomsonville where it was a bit thin and a little choppy. But this only represented about 10 miles.

EASTERN U.P.:

Reports are coming in as “good.” The Seney area is down to one groomer, so it may not be as good as the previous week(s). Trail reports in and around Paradise to Pine Stump are good to go.

This pictures below are of my trip Wednesday. The gentleman with me is John Thomson. He introduced me to snowmobiling and I’ll always be grateful for that. It was a glorious, sunny day of riding on freshly groomed trails. He’s nearly 79 years young and still rides like he’s in his 40s.

Special thanks to Fox Powersports for allowing me to demo this beautiful Ski Doo Renegade 850. Whack the “fun flipper” and you will be rewarded with symphony of braap and a surge of power that doesn’t seem to run out. It performed flawlessly.

