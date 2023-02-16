GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — February has been showing signs of an early spring in West Michigan.

Temperatures have been trending well above normal with an average high of 39.5 degrees. Snow hasn’t been seen in weeks. In fact, most cities have seen an inch of snow or less so far in February.

Little to no snow has fallen in February, up until Thursday.

In order to find significant snow, you’d need to travel far north.

Luckily, many ski resorts in West Michigan have managed to utilize chilly nights and mild winds to make fake snow:

Cannonsburg: Open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Currently, 20/21 runs are open.

Bittersweet: Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Currently, 17/20 runs are open.

Ski resorts will be seeing a welcome sight Thursday as snow moves across much of the area. A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 7 a.m. Friday. Highest snow totals are expected to be north of I-96 at 3 to 5 inches. A bit more mixing will take place south of I-96.

Winter Weather Advisory Estimated snow totals through Friday

Though we are slowly moving toward March, it looks like winter isn’t done yet. Models are indicating another possible system towards the middle of next week. Several more inches of snow could be produced.

ECMWF and GFS models indicate several more inches are possible by the last weekend of February.

Paired with the high snow totals, temperatures are taking a plunge. The 8- to 14-day outlook indicates that cooler air is slowly moving into the eastern half of the country. This will more than likely carry through the first week of March.

A cooling trend is expected for the end of February into early March.

The average temperature on March 2 is 39 degrees. If trending a bit below normal, highs may fall to near freezing allowing snow to fall. As a reminder, Grand Rapids typically sees 7.6 inches of snow during the month of March.