Snow Conditions Report: Feb. 14, 2019
These are the Snow Condition Reports I dream of writing: snow depth across the state may be at its pinnacle as 99 percent of the state is blanketed with snow with an average depth of fifteen inches.
So fuel up the sleds and wax those skis, because it doesn't get much better than this.
This will be one of those rare weekends you can take advantage of decent snow in Southwest Michigan.
If you like to play in the really deep snow, then you'll stll want to venture north especially across the U.P.
Here are some other snow depth reports in Lower Michigan:
Cadillac: 10 inches
Charlevoix: 27 inches
Kalkaska: 16 inches
Lewiston: 20 inches
East Jordan: 22 inches
Petoskey: 12 inches
Mio: 13 inches
In the Upper Peninsula:
Painesdale: 53 inches
Big Bay: 35 inches
Calumet: 45 inches
Grand Marais: 46 inches
Paradise: 36 inches
St. Ignace: 22 inches
Snow will continue to fall especially across the northern tier of Michigan through Friday.
How much more will much will we receive this weekend? Not much... but the key is it won't be melting.
If you plan on playing in Michigan's winter wonderland, temperatures will be ideal. Morning lows will be in the single figures and below zero but afternoon readings both Saturday and Sunday will be in the teens and twenties.
Here are the forecasted high temperatures for Sunday:
I always like to look ahead to see how long we may be able to keep this snowpack, since it can take a long time to establish. The latest temperature trend in the eight-day forecast keeps temperatures below average.
It appears this trend will continue to finish out the month and quite possibly into mid-March.
There's a good chance at least the begining of March will be good for a continuation of snow activities.
It has been an intense weather pattern as of late and even with the prospect of colder-than-average temperatures going forward, it appears the storm track will shift south of Michigan. This will keep snow amounts in check.
Here's the latest 8- to 14-day precipitation outlook through the end of February:
We've received about 40 inches of snow in the past month. During the next 10 days, snow amounts appear to be lighter.
Here's the European model 10-day snowfall forecast:
The GFS model 10-day snowfall forecast is more robust.
I figured this one would be easy, and it was. Checking out the various trail reports, they range from awesome to excellent through Northern Michigan. Good to very good being reported in Baldwin and Cadillac. Now it's up to the trail groomers to keep them in good shape. Fellow sledders, make sure to give them plenty of room on the trails. Oh yeah, also give them a hardy wave of gratitude as well.
Enjoy and be safe.
