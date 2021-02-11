Snow Conditions Report: Feb. 11, 2021

If you want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a loved one, may I suggest a winter activity? All indicators suggest it will be a phenomenal weekend for it.

Considering the snowfall deficits across Southwest Michigan, it’s hard to believe there’s so much snow on the ground. That’s because we received as much snow from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7 (15.5 inches) as we had received the previous November, December and January combined (15.2 inches).

The bonus Arctic air has allowed the snow to stick around. Check out February temps so far. This is the coldest stretch of winter weather we’ve had this year. This is a stark contrast to the above-average temperatures of November, December and January.

All this cold has allowed the snow to build up to the point that 100% of the state is covered with the white gold with an average depth just over 9 inches.

The thin spots are over in the northeast quadrant of northern lower Michigan and the thumb region.

The highest snow depth currently in the state is 4 feet in Painesdale, located in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

More snow is on the way! A fairly stout mid-lake band of lake-effect will likely move inland, dumping some snow on the western shores of lower Michigan. A widespread system snow will add another 1 to 3 inches Saturday.

It’s back to lake-effect on Sunday, along with colder temperatures.

Snow amounts will continue to be robust into next week. Here’s the GFS model forecast:

And the European model this Friday through next Friday:

The high snow amounts across lower Michigan hinge on whether or not we get snow from two potential snow storms on Tuesday and Thursday of next week. Whatever snow we do receive will stick around for a while. High temperatures for much of the week will hover around the average low temperatures this time of year.

I don’t see a temperature reaching the freezing mark until the tail end of February.

If you plan on playing in the snow this weekend, temperatures will remain cold. Highs Saturday will be near 20 across southern lower Michigan, teens across northern lower to single digits in the central and western U.P.

Colder air will arrive Sunday. Southern Lower Michigan will have highs in the teens and single digits wil be commonplace across the northern lower. Below-zero readings are likely in the U.P.

Keep in mind, these are actual temperatures. I think single-digit and sub-zero wind chills will be common.

SKIERS

This will be a big weekend for ski resorts, with many people taking off for Valentine’s Day. Most resorts in the past week have added between 20 to 40 inches of snow, so snow conditions will be the best of the season to date.

***If you haven’t already purchased your lift tickets, make sure to call ahead. Crystal Mountain, Schuss Mountain, and Boyne Mountain have sold out for Saturday and Sunday. Night skiing will be offered through the weekend.

BITTERSWEET: All runs are open. Hours of operation Friday: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CANNONSBURG: Hours of operation: Friday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tubing is open Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets must be reserved online.

CABERFAE: Hours of operation are Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN: Hours of operation: Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SCHUSS MOUNTAIN: Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BOYNE MOUNTAIN: Hours of operation: Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

NUBS NOB: Hours of operation: Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SNOWMOBILERS

SOUTHWEST LOWER MICHIGAN: Finally! After nearly two winters of awful trail conditions, we can finally ride in and around Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Newaygo, and the Muskegon-Hart area. More snow is likely this weekend, so conditions will only improve.

NORTHWEST LOWER MICHIGAN: I’m seeing really good-to-fantastic reports across this area with a fresh 20 to 40 inches of snow this past week and more on the way.

NORTHERN LOWER MICHIGAN: Trails are thin near Alpena but Rose City east of Roscommon is reporting good trail conditions. Conditions will improve a bit with at least 1 to 3 inches of snow falling Saturday. I would ride trails closer to I-75 and to the west.

EASTERN U.P.: Most reports are in the good range across the eastern U.P. I was up there last weekend riding trail 8 from Paradise to Bay Mills. I would say the roughest patch was just out of Paradise east of Silver Creek for about 5 miles. Other than that, it was great. I also road trail 8 to the Pine Stump and the Wolf Lounge.





Most of trail 9 to 45 was good. Trail 45 was brutal from the upper to lower Tahquamenon Falls with endless chatter bumps.

Central U.P: Good to excellent with another 10 to 20 inches of snow expected this weekend.

Western U.P.: Good to excellent.

This picture below was taken last weekend leaving Bay Mills over looking Whitefish Bay. You can see Canada in the background:

Sometimes I get asked why I love to snowmobile. The above picture is partly why. Besides the thrill of riding a machine with a ridiculous power-to-weight ratio and the camaraderie with friends, sledding helps you explore the splendor of Michigan in the winter. There are so many stunning places you can’t get to in a car. It helps you realize that Michigan really is a winter wonderland.

On that note, we are more than two-thirds of the way through winter, so don’t waste time. Get out and enjoy it!

Special thanks to Fox Powersports for allowing me to demo this beautiful yellow missile, otherwise known as the Ski Doo Renegade 850. It was the perfect ride and handled everything I could throw at it with ease.

