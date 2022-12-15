GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has not received an inch of snow since Nov. 20, or 25 days! Snow lovers rejoice, as that will change this weekend and beyond.

Remarkably, we are still above average for the season.

There is very little, if any, usable snow across Lower Michigan and the Eastern U.P. (yet). The Western U.P. is looking good if you’re willing to travel.

There’s 14 inches of snow on the ground in Ironwood, but Marquette and Munising only have three and two inches, respectively.

That will all change this weekend. Lake-effect snow will color the state white, especially in areas that normally receive it. Saturday’s lake-effect snow showers will be heavier and they will gradually wind down Sunday.

Before they do, they will deposit a healthy dose of snow. I think it’s a safe bet that many lake-effect snow belt areas in West Michigan will receive 6″-12″ by the end of the weekend.

If you plan to ski this weekend, temperatures will not be that cold.

The entire country, coast-to-coast, will plunge into a winter pattern with below-average temperatures and systems dumping snow. Every state, except Florida, has a shot of seeing snowflakes in the next ten days.

The 8-14 day outlook looks about as cold as it can get and with above-average precipitation chances across the north — that means snow.

SKI RESORTS:

Schuss Mountain / Shanty Creek Resort: Open this weekend and the remainder of the season. There are 11 runs to carve up and more opening by next weekend.

Cannonsburg: Not this weekend, but plans are for the weekend of Dec. 23.

Bittersweet: Not this weekend, but plans are for the weekend of Dec. 23.

Crystal Mountain: Open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This weekend there are six lifts accessing 18 slopes.

Caberfae Peaks: Open daily Dec. 16 24 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Boyne Mountain: Open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Dec. 20. Holiday hours begin 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 21 through Jan. 7.

Boyne Highlands: Open daily 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Night skiing begins Dec. 21.

Nub’s Nob: Open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with night skiing beginning Dec. 26.

Tree Tops Resort: Open this weekend 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Snowmobilers: Unless you are willing to travel eight hours and 500 miles, I would suggest waiting until next weekend.

This is the third consecutive year in a La Nina pattern and this typically means a pullback or winter thaw at times. So as usual, there will be varying conditions expected throughout the winter and I will cover these changes each week in my Snow Conditions Report. Stay tuned.

The Snow Conditions Report is sponsored by Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek Resort.