GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — December’s first accumulating snow arrives Friday across southern lower Michigan.

Here’s where the season stands so far:

Even though we are well above average for the date and compared to last year, we don’t have much on the ground to show for it. It’s nearly nonexistent across lower Michigan.

For those who like the snow, at least we’ll be adding it this weekend, though it won’t be much. There will be two systems that will deposit mostly light snow across Michigan and the Midwest.

One will be Friday and the other will be Saturday night. The Friday system will be more substantial but total snow will only range about 1 to 4 inches.

There are signals that mid- to late December will be cold and snowy. The latest 8- to 14-day temperature outlook appears quite cold across the U.S., especially the West. It also appears dry across the Great Lakes but we should at least receive some lake-effect.

Speaking of lake-effect, you can certainly see the impact it has with average December totals.

Fuel up the the family hauler and head north as all the ski resorts have been diligently cranking out the man-made snow. Here’s who’s open this weekend.

Schuss Mountain / Shanty Creek Resort: Open this weekend, Dec. 10-11.

Bittersweet Resort: Closed.

Cannosburg: Not this weekend but plans are for the weekend of Dec. 16 through Dec. 18.

Crystal Mountain: Open Dec. 9 through Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Daily lift operations are expected to begin this weekend.

Caberfae Peaks: Open this weekend, Dec. 10 and 11, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A launch party for the new East Peak Lift and celebrating 85 years will be Sunday at Beatie’s Bar and Grill.

Boyne Mountain: Open daily starting Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Night skiing beginning Dec. 16.

Boyne Highlands: Open daily starting Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Night skiing beginning Dec. 21.

Nub’s Nob: Open this weekend, Dec. 9 through Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Night skiing beginning Dec. 26.

Tree Tops Resort: Open Friday, Dec. 9 through Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Snowmobilers: We know we have to exercise patience. Santa may grant our wishes of snow and cold as the weather pattern appears colder and snowier the closer we get to Christmas.

This is the third consecutive year in a La Nina pattern and this typically means a pullback or winter thaw at times. So as usual, there will be varying conditions expected throughout the winter and I will cover these changes each week in my Snow Conditions Report. Stay tuned.

The Snow Conditions Report is sponsored by Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek Resort.