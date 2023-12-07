GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As I write this, we have what I think will likely be the warmest stretch of December temperatures heading into the weekend.

Below is the snowcover as of Thursday morning. It’s irrelevant since much of the snow currently out there will melt through Saturday.

Here’s the broad-view look at the weather this weekend. A sharp cold front will move through Saturday morning with rain showers and windy conditions. It will be cold enough Sunday for lake-effect snow showers to develop. There’s little question for skiers that Sunday will be the better day.

Many ski resorts opened for the first time last weekend and we’ll add another to the list this weekend. To give you a visual of the slopes, I’ll include camera images (where available) from Thursday morning.

Schuss Mountain and Shanty Creek: The inaugural opening is Saturday and the resort will stay open through Sunday. The Purple lift and Magic Carpet will service Elf Buster, Purple Daz Village Way, Boulevard and Under.

Cannonsburg: Ski slopes are not open yet but the Winter Wonderland Trail opens Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Also, if you want to get exercise and help some furry friends, Cannonsburg is hosting Humane Hustle 2023. It’s a 5K trail run that helps raise money for the Humane Society of West Michigan. It’s from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Bittersweet: Closed for now.

Crystal Mountain: Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and now open during the work week.

Caberfae Peaks: Slopes open for the season Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Boyne Mountain: Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Available lifts include Estelle’s Way and Boyneland.

Boyne Highlands: Opening Friday at noon until 4:30 p.m. and this weekend from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Available lifts include Heather Express, Challenger, Renates Express and the Magic Carpet.

Nubs Nob: Open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Tree Tops: Open Friday 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and this weekend 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There’s no question that Sunday appears more ideal for skiers this weekend. Below are expected afternoon temperatures.

Side note: Saturday’s high temperature will likely be in the 50s during the morning then will fall through the 40s Saturday afternoon behind a strong cold front. Wind gusts will also exceed 30 mph at times.

SNOWMOBILERS: It was great to chat with fellow snowmobile friends at Fox Powersports Sledfest last week. I wish I had better news, but there isn’t any trail worth riding this weekend. That will likely not change through next weekend as snow amounts through next Friday appear paltry.

There are signs that things will become more favorable around Christmas and thereafter.

Regardless of the conditions, you can look to this Snow Conditions Report heading into each weekend during the winter for the snow forecasts, temperatures and trends beyond the weekend. It will also have an update of what’s happening at the various ski resorts and snowmobile conditions.