GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite a blizzard rolling through leading up to Christmas, warmer temperatures and rain chances will melt the snowpack across much of southern lower Michigan into the new year.

A prolonged stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures and rain will erode the fantastic snow conditions that the blizzard put in place for winter sports enthusiasts.

Storm Team 8’s Matt Kirkwood is enjoying the fresh snowpack himself this week, which means Blake Harms has this week’s Snow Conditions Report.

MELTING SNOWPACK

Snowcover across southern Michigan as of Thursday.

Our snowpack has already begun to shrink quickly as warm air rolls into West Michigan. Snow depth in Grand Rapids was 17 inches on Christmas Day; it was already down to 11 inches Wednesday and continues to shrink.

Snowcover across northern Michigan as of Thursday.

Snowpack to the north remains extremely healthy. While they’ll also be warming up this weekend, they may be able to hold onto some.

We’re about to enter an active pattern, but it won’t be wintry. Instead, warm, wet conditions will usher out 2022 and begin 2023. The latest temperature and precipitation trends don’t look great for holding onto our snowpack.

The Climate Prediction Center’s 6- to 10-day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average conditions persisting across the eastern United States through the first week of January.

The Climate Prediction Center’s 6- to 10-day precipitation outlook shows a wet pattern continuing across the United States through the first week of January.

In fact, there’s little chance we’ll see any snow in West Michigan over the next week. Here’s what the European model is showing through next Thursday.

SEASON SNOWFALL IN WEST MICHIGAN

While much of our snowpack will be gone within the next week, there’s still plenty of hope left this winter for those who enjoy winter sports.

Grand Rapids has already seen 67.6 inches of snowfall so far, and the city averages close to 40 inches from January through March. That means it’ll only take snowfall close to average for Grand Rapids to reach a triple-digit seasonal snowfall total.

Kalamazoo and Muskegon have seen less, but still typically see plenty more snow from January through March.

SKI RESORT CONDITIONS

NOTE: These are planned hours of operation. With rain in the forecast for southern Michigan, these could change depending on conditions; it’s a good idea to check the site before you head out. Each resort’s name below is hyperlinked to bring you to the latest conditions page.

Schuss Mountain / Shanty Creek Resort: 25/42 runs, 6/7 lifts. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tubing: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Cannonsburg: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Tubing: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, unknown Saturday and Sunday.

Bittersweet: 16/19 runs, 6/6 lifts. 15-inch-plus base. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Timber Ridge: 9/20 runs. 12-30-inc base. 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Tubing: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Crystal Mountain: 54/59 runs, 8/8 lifts. 44-56-inch base. 9 a.m. to 9 pm. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Caberfae Peaks: 30/30 runs, 5/5 lifts. 58-inch base. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Boyne Mountain: 61/63 runs, 10/12 lifts. 40-inch base. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Boyne Highlands: 41/53 runs, 8/10 lifts. 40-inch base. 9a-9p Fri, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Nub’s Nob: 53/53 runs, 8/8 lifts. 44-inch base. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Treetops Resort: 18/25 runs. 20-48-inch base. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tubing: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

SNOWMOBILING CONDITIONS

Storm Team 8 meteorologist Matt Kirkwood enjoying the Cadillac trail system.

Snowmobiling across southern Michigan will become difficult to impossible with the melting snowpack, but you may be able to find some good runs in the Upper Peninsula, or perhaps even northern lower. As long as trails there are groomed, they should continue to be usable.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING CONDITIONS

Unfortunately, with a melting snowpack expected, many area cross-country skiing destinations will likely have to close.