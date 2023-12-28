GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kirkwood family was/is praying for the gift of snow and hoping the change in the month and a New Year will bring it.

As we know, it turned out to be a green Christmas. What you may not have realized is that was the case through the entire state and most of the eastern U.S. I don’t recall seeing a lack of ANY snow throughout the state for previous years.

What we’re seeing now is a stark contrast compared to last year at this time.

The reason is obvious. Warm temperatures have ruled the roost throughout December. December so far is running in second place for warmest on record, with temperatures over 7 degrees above average.

We’ve only had one calendar day in 2023 that measured an inch of snow in Grand Rapids this season versus 11 last year, with five of those being record snowfalls.

This has resulted snow deficit in every location in the state.

Going forward, we will experience cooler temperatures arriving around the New Year. Instead of 50s and 40s, they will be more consistently in the 30s.

I think the low temperatures are important for ski resorts and their snowmaking efforts. It looks much more ideal next week for that.

SNOWMOBILERS: No go, but it’s looking much more promising by mid-January. Highlights at the tail end of report.

SKIERS: Northern Michigan ski resorts are open but with the recent warmth, they have limited runs available.

SATURDAY: Some sunshine and temps near 40.

SUNDAY: A little cooler with a chance of snow. Accumulation will be minor.

Schuss Mountain and Shanty Creek: The mountain has five runs open, including Purple Daze, Village Way, Boulevard and Elf Busters. During the holiday season, through Jan. 1, expect runs to be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Cannonsburg: Ski slopes are not open. More favorable weather arriving closer to mid-January.

Bittersweet: Ditto above.

Crystal Mountain: Open through Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Six lifts are currently servicing 15 runs.

Caberfae Peaks: Slopes are open through Jan. 2, from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Four lifts are currently servicing seven runs.

Boyne Mountain: Night skiing continues through Jan. 6 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Two lifts are open servicing nine runs. Don’t forget to checkout the fireworks display New Year’s Eve.

Boyne Highlands: Open daily 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. through Jan. 6. Currently three out of seven lifts are running, servicing 8 trails.

Nubs Nob: Open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with a break between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. for grooming. Four lifts are open servicing 15 runs.

Tree Tops: Open this weekend 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Jan. 1 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Two lifts are open servicing six runs. Extreme tubing is open from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Here’s the model forecast amounts through next weekend. Though not a lot, we are trending in the right direction.

I think the real pattern change will arrive around Jan. 10. Here’s a look at the upper air pattern around that time frame showing a deep trough and likely Arctic air arriving.

And with the cold, the snow will cometh. Model snow forecast through Jan. 27:

Keep in mind we are only a third of the way through winter, with plenty more to come. As mentioned before, there are good signs that things will change soon in favor of us snow lovers. When that happens, I’m looking forward to sharing it with you each week in my Snow Conditions Report.