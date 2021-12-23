Snow Conditions Report: Dec. 23, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Those hoping to find snow will have to head north this holiday weekend.

West Michigan has gotten a few rounds of snow over the week, but anything that has accumulated has quickly melted away. There is still a dusting of snow on the ground on the east side of the state and northern Lower Michigan has a few inches, but the Upper Peninsula is by far the place to be if you’re hoping to partake in some winter activities.

Here’s where the snow depth stands across parts of the state as of Thursday:

LOWER PENINSULA

Alpena – 1”

Houghton Lake – 1”

Cherry Capital Airport – 1”

Gaylord – 4”

Grayling – 3.5”

Flint – Trace

Grand Rapids – Trace

UPPER PENINSULA

Sault Ste. Marie – 12”

Marquette – 7”

Calumet – 11”

Escanaba – 2”

Munising – 12”

Onaway – 4”

Clarksburg – 10”

There is a chance of seeing some precipitation across the state over the holiday weekend, but much of it will fall in the form of rain and not snow. Rain showers will move across parts of the Lower Peninsula on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s across parts of southern Michigan, and any lingering snow will quickly melt away.

The best chance of seeing more snow accumulation across Michigan will come late Sunday into Monday as a storm system moves across the state. Lower Michigan will see some snowflakes but mainly rain, while the Upper Peninsula will receive mainly snow.

Forecast models are not in complete agreement for the system yet, with snow totals ranging anywhere from a few tenths of an inch to around 3” in Grand Rapids. We’ll have to monitor how far north the warm front can track across the state to give us a better idea of precipitation types and totals as we get closer to the event.

Here’s where things stand at the ski resorts and snowmobile trails across the state:

CABERFAE – Open Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Christmas Day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There are 16 slopes and four lifts open.

BITTERSWEET – Opening Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. Snowberry and Sweetpea runs are open.

CANNONSBURG – Closed.

CRYSTAL – There are 18 trails and six lifts open. The cross country trails are closed.

SCHUSS – The Yellow Lift opened Thursday and the Blue Lift is expected to open Friday. There are 11 trails open, along with one terrain park.

BOYNE MOUNTAIN – Slopes will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2022. There are five lifts and 11 trails open.

BOYNE HIGHLANDS – There are 13 trails and four lifts open.

NUB’S NOB – There are 25 runs open. Night skiing will begin Dec. 26.

Snowmobilers can expect a healthy snowpack across much of the Upper Peninsula for now. Conditions will continue to deteriorate for much of Lower Michigan as temperatures warm this weekend and chances of rain increase.

There are some indications that we could start to build our snowpack back up by early January. The 8-14 Day Outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center are indicating chances for cooler-than-normal and wetter-than-normal conditions.

In the meantime, you can expect a green/brown Christmas for much of the state. Temperatures on Christmas Day will range from the upper 30s in central Michigan to close to 50° in the far southern part of the state.

Those heading north for the holiday can expect high temperatures in the 30s on Christmas Day and 20s/30s on Sunday.

The Snow Conditions Report is sponsored by Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek Resort.