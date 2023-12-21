GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — I actually got excited with the 1.3 inches of snow we received earlier in the week in Grand Rapids. That’s the sad state of affairs we are in, and it’s only going to get warmer through the holiday weekend. Bah humbug!

Why no snow on the ground? Well, this graphic should answer that. We’ve only recorded one day this month with a below-average temperature.

As a result, we are running below average in terms of snowfall by approximately 17 inches, and a whopping 40 inches versus last winter to date.

Remarkably, that difference will continue to expand with another mild weekend on the way. No question it will be a green Christmas this year.

How about New Year’s Day? Still not looking promising, although it’s around this timeframe I think more consistently cool temperatures will begin to arrive. The 8-14-day temperature map below is a good reflection of what most significant El Nino winters look like.

I normally show the snow map across the state, but there’s no point. There’s no usable snow for snowmobiling, especially with temperatures forecast to be in the 40s and 50s. Here’s what it looks like in terms of weather conditions and temperatures this weekend.

SATURDAY:

SUNDAY:

Thank goodness for snowmaking machines as they should win the award for saving the early ski season up north.

Schuss Mountain and Shanty Creek: Nice to see the activity on the slopes. The mountain has six runs open, including Purple Daze, Village Way, Boulevard, and both Elf Busters. Will be open Friday 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and daily for the remainder of the season.

Cannonsburg: Ski slopes are not open yet, but the Winter Wonderland Trail opens Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bittersweet: Closed for now.

Crystal Mountain: Open Dec. 22 to Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Four lifts are currently servicing 12 runs.

Caberfae Peaks: Slopes are open through Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Christmas Day runs from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., and Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, slopes will be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Four lifts are servicing nine trails.

Boyne Mountain: Night skiing begins Friday evening and will remain open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. through Jan. 6. Three lifts are open servicing 11 runs.

Boyne Highlands: Open daily 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Three out of seven lifts are running, servicing 11 trails.

Nubs Nob: Open Friday and the season from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Night skiing begins Dec. 26.

Tree Tops: Open Friday and this weekend from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Two lifts are open servicing six runs. Extreme tubing is open from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

It appears around the first of the year, the pattern will consistently get colder and snowier — hard not to at this point. Here’s the snow forecast this upcoming week through the end of the year. Snow amounts are a 10:1 ratio. There’s not much, and most will be across northern Michigan.

I want to give my snow-loving friends some hope. I really think this winter will be the opposite of last year, meaning most of the snow this season will fall during the second half of winter. The question is, when will it flip from mild? Here’s the European snow forecast (10:1 ratio) through January.

Regardless of the conditions, you can look to this Snow Conditions Report heading into each weekend during the winter for the snow forecasts, temperatures and trends beyond the weekend. It will also have an update of what’s happening at the various ski resorts and snowmobile conditions.