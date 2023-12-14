GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Here we are in mid-December, and for many, our snowiest day happened on Halloween.

The wait will continue. Temperatures will remain well above average through the weekend.

The next question many of us may ask is: Will this pattern persist leading up to Christmas? In any given year, we typically have a better than 60% chance of a white Christmas.

This year looks bleak, with above-average temperatures expected leading up to and including Christmas Day.

The weekend forecast will bring a chance of light rain mixed with snow, mostly across Northern Michigan. This model depicts a fair amount of rain, which I do not expect.

What little snow there is out there across the U.P. will shrink this weekend. Here are amounts as of Thursday morning. The most I could find is Sault Ste. Marie with 8 inches.

During mild patterns like this, snow-making machines are worth their weight in gold. Ski resorts to the north had several good nights of snow-making this week, so they are ready for you! Here’s proof that there’s actually snow out there, captured Thursday morning.

Schuss Mountain and Shanty Creek: Will be open this Saturday 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and daily for the remainder of the season. You can actually see the groomers prepping for this weekend.

Cannonsburg: Ski slopes are not open yet, but the Winter Wonderland Trail opens Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bittersweet: Closed for now.

Crystal Mountain: Open Thursday through Dec. 21, 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Night skiing begins Dec. 22. Currently four out of eight lifts are open servicing 10 runs.

Caberfae Peaks: Slopes open for the season Saturday and Sunday, and through Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Boyne Mountain: Open daily 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Two out of 12 lifts are open servicing nine runs.

Boyne Highlands: Open daily from noon until 4:30 p.m. and this weekend from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Two out of seven lifts are running, servicing five trails. The inaugural opening of Camelot 6, the first six-place chairlift in the Midwest, happens at 2 p.m. Friday.

Nubs Nob: Open Friday and the season from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Nearly all the front side runs will be open this weekend.

Tree Tops: Open Friday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., and this weekend through Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Highs in the 40s will allow you to ski in much lighter gear.

SNOWMOBILERS: If you are a snowmobiler, your torturous wait continues. I did see someone tried to ride Trail 8 out of the Soo but only got about 5 miles. Nothing worth traveling to this weekend. Here’s the snow forecast through next Friday, Dec. 22. The central and western U.P. may pick up some, but northern lower will get skunked again.

There are signs that things will become more favorable after Christmas. Here’s the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts’ 46-day snow forecast (10:1 ratio) to give us some hope.

Regardless of the conditions, you can look to this Snow Conditions Report heading into each weekend during the winter for the snow forecasts, temperatures and trends beyond the weekend. It will also have an update of what’s happening at the various ski resorts and snowmobile conditions.