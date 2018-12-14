Snow Conditions Report: Dec. 13, 2018 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

News App users: Tap here to view the full report with graphics and maps.

Winter weather will be on a hiatus leading up to Christmas. The good news is temperatures have been colder than average through November and most of December. It has allowed for ski resorts to continue piling up the man-made snow.

Snow depth across Michigan as of December 13, 2018

It’s odd with colder than average temperatures in December to have very little to show in terms of snow across Lower Michigan.

Snow was more widespread last month at 78 percent and for this time last year at 95 percent.

The only time I recall riding my snowmobile in Lower Michigan last year was around this time. If you want to ride this weekend, north you must go.

When I scoured the trail conditions, the only really good trails and snow can be found in Grand Marais and Seney.

Grand Marais is reporting very good conditions on trail 8 west, 88 and 89 — despite only a three to six inch base. There are some exposed spots next to roads as well as when you have to traverse parking lots and roads.

Seney is reporting an eight to 16 inch base, but still thin in some spots.

Brimley and Paradise suggest to wait a little longer for more snow as the trails are not good but ridable. Although there have been a few reports of sledders in northwest Lower Michigan, the trails are not ideal. It will likely not change as there is not snow in the forecast this weekend.

Saturday Futurecast

Futurecast Sunday

High temperatures Saturday

High temperature Sunday

High temperatures the next eight days.

8-14 day temperature outlook.

European model 10 day snowfall forecast through December 22nd.

Statewide, weekend high temperatures will generally be warmer than average and above the freezing mark.The milder than average temperature trend will continue into next week. Unfortunately, temperatures along with occasional sunshine will melt some of the snow pack.Forecasts suggest the warmer than average temperatures may continue right up to Christmas. White Christmas? Possibly not.As you might expect with a span of warmer than avereage temperatures, snowfall will be rather sparse. Below, the 10-day snowfall forecast through Dec. 22.

If you are a skier, take advantage of the snow this weekend.

Crystal Mountain opens for the season Friday, Dec. 14 with 63 percent of slopes skiable then Cannonsburg opens Saturday.

Caberfae’s south slopes will be open and the resort will continue to be open, weather permitting, seven days a week.

Friday, Boyne Mountain will offer six passes for the price of one. It sounds like a fun road trip with friends.

Excellent ski conditions can be found at Schuss Mountain Shanty Creek, Boyne Highlands and Nubs Nob as well this weekend.

As we approach the New Year, temperatures appear as if they will become colder. Temperature anomaly December 25 through the 30th

European 46 day snowfall forecast through January 24th.

Along with the return of cold temperatures, snow will fall. It should wake Michigan out of its winter slumber, returning it to a winter wonderland.

The Snow Conditions Report is sponsored by Jacobson Heating & Cooling and Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek Resort.