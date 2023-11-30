GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the arrival of December, the weekly Snow Conditions Report is back for the season.

If you are a lover of the white stuff, you were much happier last year at this point. November 2022 ranked as the third snowiest on record. This year, November in Grand Rapids has recorded less than 2 inches of snow.

Below is a peek at where the snow is across the state. The most I could find is Bergland in the Upper Peninsula with a foot.

Accumulating snow will likely break out from around I-96 north to M-20 Friday. The area of snow could shift north or south, but it’s likely someone will receive accumulation.

We’ve had streak of six consecutive days with below-average temperatures that has allowed for some lake-effect and man-made snow to accumulate, especially north. Below is a list of the ski resorts that are open and close to being open. The images are from mid-morning Thursday.

Schuss Mountain and Shanty Creek: They are close but have decided they want to wait until next weekend to get their slopes prepped perfectly for their customers.

Cannonsburg: Ski slopes are not open yet but the Winter Wonderland Trail opens Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and this weekend from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bonus: Mother Nature may help with the ambiance with fresh snow likely Friday.

Bittersweet: It was the first to open earlier this week after being in the epicenter of the lake-effect Monday and Tuesday. Call ahead Friday, though, as it appears there’s a good chance of rain. If the storm system shifts south, it may end up being mostly snow — but not likely.

Caberfae Peaks: Slopes open for the season Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

Crystal Mountain: Season opening happens Friday at noon until 4:30 p.m. Hours are 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. this weekend. It plans to be closed during the work week.

Boyne Mountain: Opening Saturday and Sunday for the season, 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Boyne Highlands: Opening Friday at noon until 4:30 p.m. and this weekend from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Nubs Nob: Open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Tree Tops: Open Friday 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and this weekend 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

If you plan on putting your edge into the snow for the first time this weekend, here’s the peak temperatures for Saturday and Sunday:

If you can, take advantage of the snow. There appears to be some warmer weather on the horizon for the second week of December.

Last was the big tease. Yes, Grand Rapids received 110 inches of snow, but it typically melted as soon as we received it.

This year, the primary influence is El Nino and that typically does not bode well for robust snow. There’s better than a 60% chance of a below-average snowfall. My personal take is that we’ll end up somewhere in the 60-inch range. There is another signal that I will not elaborate on but could point to more cold air intrusions despite the El Nino pattern. I have to give my fellow snow-loving friend some hope.

Regardless of the conditions, you can look to this report heading into each weekend during the winter for the snow forecasts, temperatures and trends beyond the weekend. It will also have an update of what’s happening at the various ski resorts and snowmobile conditions.