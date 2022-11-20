HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Braymiller’s Lanes has been a staple on Buffalo Street in the Village of Hamburg for 80 years, but that all changed Friday night when the ceiling and walls came caving down around 11 p.m.

Howard Braymiller is the third-generation owner of Braymiller’s Lanes in Hamburg. He woke up Friday night to a phone call that alarms were going off at the bowling alley.

“They said a partial roof collapse and it just slowly got worse and worse. And sadly the building was condemned today and they’re tearing it down asap,” Braymiller told News 4.

The roof and walls of that building in the heart of Hamburg caved in under the pressure of extremely heavy lake-effect snow. Braymiller said it’s even more frustrating because the business was thriving after COVID kept customers away for more than a year. He hopes to rebuild. For now, he’s trying to salvage the more than 80 years of memorabilia inside that 100-year-old building.