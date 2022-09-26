Snow and ice is starting to accumulate in the northern reaches of the Northern Hemisphere. The map above from the National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center (NOAA) snows ice (in yellow on the map) and snow cover (in white).

Snow has certainly started to accumulate across Siberia (eastern Russia). There’s some snow in the Brooks Range in Alaska and across far northern Canada.

Ice extent in the Arctic during the summer

Here’s Arctic ice extent. The amount of ice cover is well below the 1981-2010 average, but also well above the extent of 10 years ago in 2012. That year we had major heat waves in the Great Lakes in March and July.

Since we are in September, the month with the least Arctic ice, the yellow ice you see on the top image is pretty much what the permanent icecap looks like. The ice pulls away from shore in N. Alaska and Siberia, but clings to Greenland and Ellesmere Island year round.

Peak Wind Gusts Sunday Evening

Changing gears…here’s a look at peak wind gusts with the showers and storms that rolled through the area Sunday evening. The strongest winds were along the lakeshore, where a little “heat” from the relatively warm water of Lake Michigan caused the storms to remain strong. The water temperature at the S. Haven buoy was as high as 66° Sunday evening. The storms and peak wind gusts weakened as the storms moved east of the lake.

Power outage early Monday a.m.

There were about 3,700 customers that lost power Sunday evening. Nearly 2/3rds of them have had power restored as I write this at 2 a.m. One power outage remains southeast of the Ford Airport. A pilot reported he saw”a small explosion” as he was landing. I can’t say for sure that this outage was storm related – I don’t know.

Severe storm reports from Sunday PM

Here’s the storm reports from Sunday PM. Note the concentration of blue dots in SE Wisconsin and the few along the lakeshore in West Michigan. Wind gusts hit 60 mph just west of Milwaukee and 52 mph at Oshkosh. Wind damage was reproted at Fond du Lac, West Bend, Ripon. There were 4 reports of wind damage in West Michigan and 25 in Wisconsin. Those numbers may change a bit. I thought the Storm Prediction Center did a great job with their outlooks and updates, as did the G.R. National Weather Service with timely warnings for the counties that had severe criteria winds.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Monday, Sept. 26

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Monday. There is light green over Lower Michigan. That indicates a chance of a “general thunderstorm” (not severe). Any lightning would be isolated. Most of the precipitation in Lower Michigan will be widely scattered showers. The only Marginal Risk Area is in the Florida Keys with the approach of Hurricane Ian.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tuesday, Sept. 27

For Tuesday, there is a Slight Risk (yellow on the map) for SW Florida and the Marginal Risk includes the Central Peninsula. This is for both isolated wind damage and a chance of isolated tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches. Also, note there is still a chance of a few widely scattered monsoonal thunderstorms in the Southwest (AZ, NM, CO, UT).

After 9 consecutive days with high temperatures between 73 and 83, we’ve now had 4 consecutive days with highs of 61 to 64. We’ll have several more cool days before temperatures start to moderate.