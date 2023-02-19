We should stay dry this Sunday. A period of light snow (north) or mixed precipitation is possible Monday night into Tuesday. This should be light without major impacts.

After that, a more significant storm will move through the Great Lakes from Wednesday thru Thursday night. The storm will likely have significant precipitation. Mainly snow is likely across the northern half of Lower Michigan – with significant accumulations a possibility.

A band of mixed precipitation, including a band of freezing rain, is possible across central and southern Lower Michigan.

Forecasg surface map for Thursday morning 2/23

The forecast weather map from WPC for Thursday AM has a surface low pressure center near the Quad Cities (Moline IL/Davenport IA). The low is moving pretty much west to east with high pressure across central Canada. A stationary front/warm front extends east of the low just south of Michigan in Indiana and Ohio. There will likely be a sharp temperature gradient across that front. South of that front it’ll be relatively warm, with high temperatures in the 50s (and even 60s down in central and southern Ohio. In the warm sector, the wind will be south or southwest.

North of the front, with wind will be east or northeast with temperatures in the 20s (northern MI) and low-mid 30s (southern Lower MI). This is an “educated guess – the final position of the snow and freezing rain is subject to move a bit north or south as the models converge on what will be the reality of this storm.

A cold front will extend from the low pressure center south to Texas.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thursday 2/23

The Storm Prediction Center already has an outlook area for Wednesday/Wednesday night running from far eastern Texas to Mississippi.

Forecast from the Weather Prediction Center

Here’s the map and discussion from the Weather Prediction Center. They forecast a fairly large area of snow from the Rockies east to the western Great Lakes. To the south of the heavy snow it’s likely there will be a band of freezing rain.

Forecast graphic from the Grand Rapids National Weather Service

Here’s the forecast graphic from the Grand Rapids National Weather Service with their prediction on where the snow and freezing rain will set up.

Probability of 0.25″ of liquid equivalent precipitation (that’s about 3″ of snow) from WPC

The map above is the forecast probability of 0.25″ liquid equivalent precipitation (around 3″ of snow) from the Weather Prediction Center. This is for Wednesday and Wednesday Night. Additional snow will fall Thursday and probably on Friday.

The red color is a +90% probability, the light blue is 70-90%, the dark blue is 50-70% and the dark green is 30-50%. You can see the colors squeeze together over southern Lower Michigan, where the mix of precipitation is most likely.

The Gaylord NWS says: “A PROLONGED PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW ACROSS OUR AREA. DEEP GULF MOISTURE WILL SURGE NORTHWARD THRU THE MISSISSIPPI VALLEY AND INTO THE GREAT LAKES REGION WEDNESDAY NIGHT AHEAD OF THE SURFACE LOW AS IT EJECTS OUT OF THE CENTRAL PLAINS AND INTO THE SOUTHERN GREAT LAKES REGION ON THURSDAY. AT THIS POINT…APPEARS THAT HIGHEST POPS AND BEST CHANCE FOR SIGNIFICANT ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL BE WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING.”

The Grand Rapids National Weather Service says: “AN IMPACTFUL WINTER STORM MAY BRING SNOW, SLEET, AND FREEZING RAIN TO LOWER MICHIGAN MIDWEEK, WHICH COULD LEAD TO TRAVEL IMPACT AND SOME POWER OUTAGES TO THE AREA. THIS HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BE A MAJOR WINTER STORM FOR OUR REGION.”

“THIS COULD BRING HEART ACHE WITH IMPACTS THAT COULD FEEL LIKE A THOUSAND NATURAL SHOCKS TO LOWER MICHIGAN MIDWEEK. THIS COULD LEAD TO TRAVEL IMPACTS AND SOME POWER OUTAGES TO THE AREA.”

“THE BIGGEST IMPACTS WILL RANGE FROM TRAVEL DUE TO FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET TO POWER OUTAGES DUE TO THE ACCUMULATION OF ICE FROM THE FREEZING RAIN WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY. COUPLED WITH ANY ICE ACCUMULATION WILL BE THE GUSTY WINDS THAT WILL ACCOMPANY THIS SYSTEM. A STRONG GRADIENT CAPABLE OF CAUSING WIND GUSTS UPWARDS OF 25 TO 30 MPH POSSIBLE. THESE WINDS COUPLED WITH THE FREEZING RAIN COULD INCREASE THE POTENTIAL FOR POWER OUTAGES. “

Needless to say…stay up with the latest forecasts. Again, impacts from any snow/mix Monday night and Tuesday will be minor…the more significant storm will come Wednesday into Thursday night.

ALSO: The first 18 days of February have brought Grand Rapids 60% of possible sunshine! What a contrast to Dec./Jan. which gave us just 11% of possible sunshine. Grand Rapids is running 5.4 deg. warmer than average for February. It’s also been a windy month, with an average wind speed of 12.3 mph. We’ve only had one day when the average wind speed has been below 9.3 mph.

Grand Rapids has had 2.15″ of precipitation, which is 0.91″ above average (February is the driest month of the year on average in West Michigan) and the airport has had just 3.3″ of snow this month. The season snowfall so far this winter is 84.4″.

AND: 7.9°C in Buenos Aires, Argentina – its the coldest temperature there in February since 1951. Extreme cold in N. Canada. -49.6°C in Shepherd Bay, Nunavut. The wind chill was -64.