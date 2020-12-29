System to bring snow, freezing rain to West Michigan

Stay with Storm Team 8 as we track the system moving through West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A strong winter system is rolling toward West Michigan, bringing with it some accumulating snow and light freezing rain from late Tuesday night through early Wednesday afternoon.

Everyone in West Michigan is expected to see snow, though the largest totals by far will be north of I-96.

The system is already dumping snow and a sheet of freezing rain on Iowa.

Snow is expected to begin well this evening in West Michigan from southwest to northeast across the area. Everyone will start to see accumulation this evening. Temperatures are below freezing (25 to 31 across the area), so the snow will stick to the roads and they will become snow-covered and slippery. Winds will be fairly light this evening, but will increase to 15-20 mph before daybreak.

As the night progresses, warmer air will push in from the south, changing the snow to freezing rain and then rain south of I-96.









I-96 AND NORTH

By the time all is said and done, we expect several inches of snow north of I-96. Very little freezing rain is expected, but watch for an icy sheen on roads, driveways, sidewalks and parking lots.

I-96 TO I-94

Areas between I-96 and I-94 will likely see 2 to 4 inches of snow during the early overnight and then transition to freezing rain and rain around dawn. Watch for very icy conditions during the morning commute. News 8 Daybreak will be keeping an eye on things for you starting at 4:30 a.m.

As the sun rises, freezing rain is expected to transition to regular rain, melting the ice and any snow from the hours before.

I-94 AND SOUTH

Areas south of I-94 will likely see very little snow last on the ground by 1 p.m. Wednesday. Snow Tuesday night will quickly gain a sheen of ice overnight but then melt around daybreak or just after due to warm air nudging in and a conversion to just plain rain.

Conditions will rapidly improve for everyone by noon on Wednesday. Another storm system is headed for West Michigan Friday with the potential for more wintry mix.