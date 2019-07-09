Smoky Skies

The top pic. is just before sunset Mon. evening at Grand Haven (Noto’s at the BilMar camera). The sun is dim – shining through a layer of smoke that’s a couple miles above the ground. The smoke is from wildfires in Canada – western Ontario and eastern Manitoba, well north of the U.S. border.

Lake Michigan satellite picture 7 8 19 with smoke from Canadian fires

Here’s the Lake Michigan satellite pic. from Mon. PM – you can clearly see all the smoke. Without the smoke, cumulus clouds had formed in Wisconsin, but generally not under the smoky areas.

Graphic on the smoke from NWS Gaylord

The high temp. of 80 in G.R. was the coolest high temp. in two weeks. It was cool at Lake Michigan, where the high temp. was just 66.4° at S. Haven Beach and 69.6° at the Muskegon Beach. Upwelling has brought colder water to the surface. The water temp. at Grand Haven dropped from 74° on Saturday to 49° Monday AM. Saugatuck Oval Beach dropped from 77° on Sat. to 53° on Monday. At 1:40 am, the Port Sheldon buoy had a wind of 1.3 mph and waves of only 4″. The water temp. was 60.7°.

Smoky sunset at the Muskegon Channel 7 8 19

Can you see the sun? This was just before it disappeared in the smoky sky. Here’s more on the fires in Canada (may about 35 sec. into the video). Canada has deployed 16 water-dropping helicopters, 6 water bombers and 130 extra fire fighters to the scene, near Atikaki Provincial Park. The park is about 1 1/2 times the size of Rhode Island.