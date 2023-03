The first of four National Weather Service Severe Weather Spotters Training Classes is tonight at Grandville Middle School, 3535 Wilson Ave SW, Grandville, MI. The class will begin at 6:30 pm and last 2-3 hours. These Skywarn classes are free to attend.

Spotter classes will also be held this coming Saturday in Battle Creek, April 15 in Alma and April 22 in Muskegon.