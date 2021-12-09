Skiing in West Michigan

The big snows were crankin’ out the snow Wednesday evening at Bittersweet Ski Area, where they will open the season later today (Thu.) at 3 pm. Bittersweet webcams here.

Cannonsburg will be opening soon for skiing. In the meantime the Winter Glowing Forest is open. Take a walk through the woods on a lighted path in a winter wonderland setting. The woods will be full of Christmas lights and music.”

You can get snow/ski conditions for Michigan and pretty much all of North America at www.onthesnow.com. Here’s Michigan conditions. Resorts that are “Temporarily Closed” may be open, but only weekends or only certain days of the week.

Caberfae Ski Area Weds. night

The above pic. is from the webcam at Caberfae. They were really making snow under pretty perfect conditions with temperatures in the low 20s and relatively light winds.

Alaska has had record cold and some incredible mountain snows. The Alyeska Ski Area, southeast of Anchorage has already had 278″ of snow at the top of the highest lift with a snow depth of 108″.

Forecast High Temperatures for Thursday 12/9

Here’s forecast high temperatures for Alaska this Thursday (12/9). The bitter cold air has eased back a little, but much of the state will still have high temperatures below zero to single figures above zero. As I type this, the coldest temp. in Alaska is -20° at Eagle. Across the Bering Strait, Magadan in E. Russia has -35°.