I got the pic. above of the golfers from Doug Wierenga. These were golfers at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck – Allegan County. The pic. was taken Friday, December 30th.

Bittersweet Ski Area – Thursday Dec. 30, 2022

This picture was taken on the same day at roughly the same time. This is Bittersweet Ski Area, also in Allegan County just west of Otsego. This was relatively early, so there are just a few skiers visible.

So, you could go both golfing and skiing on the same day if you wanted to here in Michigan.

Thursday, the high temperature in Gr. Rapids was 54° at 8:33 am. The low temperature was 38° at 11:59 pm. The average high/low for Grand Rapids today (Sat.) is 33°/21°. The record high temperature for this last day of the year is 60° in 1965 and the record low is -14° in 1976.

We had 3% of possible sunshine on Friday. We’ve had just 12% of possible sunshine this month (I take a vitamin D tablet every other day in winter, since I’m not getting any vitamin D from the sun right now). We have gained 3 minutes and 29 seconds of daylight since the Winter Solstice back on Dec. 21.

Early Friday morning, it was warmer in Traverse City, Michigan than in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Grand Rapids National Weather Service graphic on today’s weather

Weatherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy, but dry today with temps. ranging from the mid 30s to low 40s (snow continues to melt). We could see a little light rain or a mix (which could include light freezing rain or freezing drizzle) Sat. night into Sunday. Tuesday could be the warmest day of the month – I think we’ll reach mid-upper 50s. Colder air moves back in for Wednesday. A cooler pattern could bring some snow (not a blizzard) by next weekend.

