The air conditioners have gotten a break of late, but that’s going to change. A heat wave is on the way for the middle of next week. It’ll peak during midweek, but after that it will stay warmer than average. Above is the 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 17-24. It shows a large bubble of heat over much of the country east of the Rockies, with cooler than average weather in the Pacific Northwest.

High and low temperatures for Grand Rapids from the overnight European model

Check out the high and low temperatures that the European model forecasts for Grand Rapids next Tuesday and Wednesday…94! That may be a little overdone, but still – this is a big change from what we’ve had.

Temperatures year-to-date in the U.S.

Keep in mind that temperatures so far this year have been cooler than average in Michigan and in large parts of the U.S.

Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday/Friday night

This is the Severe Weather Forecast Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Friday/Friday night. There is an Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map) from Arkansas into Louisiana and Mississippi. The severe weather has pretty much avoided West Michigan…with more severe weather to our south where the hot, humid air has been battling the cooler air. As the heat shifts north next week. I think we could see at least one day with heavier storms in Michigan. These would be northwest flow t-storms with the greatest threat being strong winds. This could happen (could…not saying that it will) happen as early as next Monday evening/night (or maybe next Wednesday Night/Thursday ahead of a cool front.

Grand Rapids NWS graphic on today’s weather

Here’s the Grand Rapids NWS graphic on the weather today…mid 70’s inland this PM – mid-upper 60s at Lake Michigan. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly sunny. This is a 20-30% chance of a brief shower this PM (10% chance of a brief t-storm). So the chance of rain this PM isn’t zero, but for any one spot, it’s less than 50/50.

In the meantime..enjoy the comfortable air we will have into the weekend, and get ready for the heat next week. When it’s hot, take it easy, drink ample amounts of water and grab some sunblock.

