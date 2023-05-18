Above is the Severe Weather Outlook Area from the Storm Prediction Center for this PM/night. Note that there is a Marginal (or Low) Risk of a severe thunderstorm in Wisconsin. All severe weather parameters are possible there (wind, hail, tornado), but any severe activity should be widely scattered.

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Friday, May 19, 2023 from the Storm Prediction Center

The Severe Weather Outlook Map for Friday from SPC shows light green over Lower Michigan. That means a thunderstorm is possible, but it shouldn’t be severe.

It could be a bigger severe weather day tomorrow. There’s a Slight Risk (level 2) cover much of Texas and Arkansas, southeastern Oklahoma and small parts of northwest Mississippi and western Tennessee. While a couple of isolated tornadoes are possible here, the primary threats tomorrow PM/night will be severe criteria hail (1″ or greater in diameter) and straight-line thunderstorm winds.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Saturday PM/night

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Saturday, May 20. No thunderstorms in Michigan this weekend. There is a fairly large Marginal Risk Area (low risk) from far eastern Texas east to cover most of Georgia.

Lower Michigan radar

Midwest radar