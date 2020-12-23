Sharply colder and snowy starting Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A strong winter system is currently chugging right for West Michigan with sharply colder temperatures and a transition to lake-effect snow.

Several inches of accumulation is possible near the lakeshore with most in West Michigan seeing 1 to 3 inches by Christmas night. Everyone will experience wind chills in the teens and single digits.

The system is currently triggering blizzard warnings in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas.

The cold will start to swing into West Michigan Wednesday night with temperatures falling fast. It will still feel mild just before midnight Wednesday due to a strong southerly wind.

How warm it will feel around 10pm Wednesday night

Once the wind takes a sharp turn, cold air will begin to pour in after midnight. With winds still gusting into the 30 mph range, it feel like the single digits by Thursday morning.

How cold it will feel Thursday morning

The cold will continue Christmas morning and Christmas Day.

How cold it will feel Friday Afternoon

Snow will be heaviest along the lakeshore, especially overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Accumulations will be much higher near the lakeshore with most seeing at least 3 inches and some pockets of 8 inches or more!

Expected snow totals Wednesday night through Friday night

Temperatures will bounce back into the 30s for the weekend with the wind settling down, making ideal conditions to head out and enjoy the fresh snowfall from this holiday system!