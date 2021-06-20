Severe weather possible late Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Astronomical summer officially begins late this evening, and it looks as though strong thunderstorms will usher in the new season.

A storm system will lift northeast today and move over the Great Lakes region. Upper-level atmospheric dynamics will allow this system to strengthen as it approaches Michigan.

Most of West Michigan will remain dry through the early afternoon. Rain and storms will begin to arrive at the lakeshore during the late afternoon or early evening. Rounds of showers and storms will continue into early Monday, though the best chance for severe weather will be before midnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of West Michigan in an “enhanced” or “slight” risk category, which means scattered to numerous severe storms will be possible. Damaging winds and very heavy rain will be the largest threats with this storm system, but large hail and even a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

A few forecast models predict the heaviest rain will impact areas around the I-94 corridor. Some of those same areas picked up 2-3” of rain from storms on Saturday morning. The flooding threat will have to be closely monitored.

The Tracking Center will be fully staffed today as storms develop. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts, and have a safe place to shelter if any severe warnings are issued for your area.