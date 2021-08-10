Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A line of showers and storms contouring Lake Michigan could produce damage across West Michigan overnight Tuesday.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of West Michigan until 3 a.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued until 11:15 p.m. for lakeshore counties: Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren. Warnings have also been issued for Kent, Newaygo and Barry counties until 11 p.m.

The system, which is coming from across Lake Michigan, is expected to arrive shortly after 10 p.m. It could continue east, hitting inland counties.

There are portions within the line that are strong enough to put down some wind damage as high as 60 mph.

All counties in a yellow polygon are currently under a severe thunderstorm warning. Damaging winds are the biggest threat. pic.twitter.com/nj01GclxVl — Emily Schuitema (@Emily_Schuitema) August 11, 2021

Some areas are already seeing power outages. More are expected to come as the storm passes through.

