Storms knock out power for thousands in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some in West Michigan are without power as showers and storms make their way through the area.

The line of showers and storms is moving quickly to the east at about 30 mph.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for some West Michigan counties but have since expired. In the coming hours, a fresh line of showers and storms is expected to cross Lake Michigan into our area.

Statewide, more than 35,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power just before 6 p.m., according to the power outage map. The following West Michigan counties have more the 100 power outages:

Allegan: 1,807

Ionia: 1,607

Kent: 5,937

Mecosta: 3,430

Montcalm: 4,027

Muskegon: 2,772

Newaygo: 2,416

