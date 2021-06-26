Potential for heavy rain and strong storms this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the second weekend in a row, there will be a chance of severe weather and flooding rainfall across parts of West Michigan.

Heavy rain has been observed over the past three days. Many areas have picked up over 3” of rain since Thursday, and some areas are reporting totals that are over 4”. Grand Rapids received 2.17” of rain on Friday, which broke the daily precipitation record of 1.81” that had stood since 1953.

Several more rounds of rain and storms are in the forecast over the weekend and into next week. Flood watches will be in effect for the area until 8 AM Sunday.

A threat of severe weather will accompany the heavy rain potential on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed West Michigan in a “slight” risk category for severe weather, which means scattered severe storms will be possible.

Southwest winds will continue to pump moisture into West Michigan today, and instability will build during the afternoon. This will support organized thunderstorm activity. Some thunderstorms could become strong enough to produce hail, damaging winds, or even a tornado. The largest threat will still be heavy rain that could lead to flooding. Several additional inches of rain will be possible where thunderstorms are persistent this afternoon.

Sub-severe storms and heavy rain showers are expected into the early afternoon. Mid-afternoon through the evening is when we’ll have the best chance of seeing storms become strong or severe. The chance of severe weather will decrease overnight as the atmosphere becomes more stable.

Sunday will feature a smaller chance for severe thunderstorms. The rain will likely be less widespread, but some afternoon showers and thunderstorms could still pack a punch. The Storm Prediction Center has areas southeast of Grand Rapids in a “marginal” risk category of seeing severe weather, meaning only isolated severe storms are anticipated.

Unfortunately, the rain chances will continue into the upcoming work week as well. We’ll be monitoring any areas of flooding closely over the next week. Watch for standing water on the roads and remember to never drive through a flooded roadway.