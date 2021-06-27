NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in West Michigan

A barn that was leveled in the storm in Lake Odessa.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three tornadoes touched down in West Michigan Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed.

Two were in Ionia County and one was in Mecosta County.

In Ionia County, the tornadoes were both from the same storm and hit the ground briefly.

The first tornado, an EF-0, happened in Campbell Township around 4:31 p.m. near Vedder Road and Hastings Road. It was 1 mile long and winds were at 75 mph.

The second twister, an EF-1, happened around 4:40 p.m. in Odessa Township near Tasker Road and Musgrove Highway. This one had peak winds of 90 mph.

The tornado confirmed by the NWS in Mecosta County happened around 3:33 p.m. It touched down in Hinton Township near 95th Avenue and 4 Mile Road. This one was an EF-1, about 3 miles long and had peak winds at 90 mph.

No injuries were reported after the tornadoes, NWS said Sunday.

Several structures across West Michigan sustained damage as a line of storms pushed through Saturday. The storm downed power lines and trees. It also caused flooding in some areas.

There is a chance that the NWS could confirm more tornadoes in the coming days. News 8 will provide updates as they come in.

Chances of rain will continue into the upcoming week.

