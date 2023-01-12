Another round of severe thunderstorms is likely in the Southern U.S. this afternoon and evening. Above is the Severe Thunderstorm Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center. You can see an Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map) from Alabama across northern Georgia. That’s surrounded by a Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map). The Marginal Risk Area (in dark green) comes up to the Ohio River. SPC says:

"Severe thunderstorms are expected today across portions of the Tennessee Valley into the Southeast...damaging wind gusts are likely, though occasional bouts of large hail and at least a few tornadoes are also possible." There were 4

Severe Storm Reports from Wednesday 1 11 23

There were 4 severe weather reports on Wednesday, including hail 2″ in diameter (egg-sized) at Elm Park, Arkansas.

Crews are working on restoring power in California

Crews are working to restore power after a series of storms hit California with heavy rain, flooding, strong wind and heavy mountain snow. As of 3:30 am – there were still 40,254 customers without power in California. Contrast that to Michigan, with 146 customers without power. Only 35 of those were Consumers Energy customers with 31 of those near the Green Ridge Shopping Center on Alpine Ave. in Walker.

California Storm Summary

Total precipitation for the series of atmospheric rivers that have affected California since December 26, a period of 16 days. In this time California averaged 8.61 inches of precipitation and the San Francisco-Oakland metropolitan statistical area averaged 13.34 inches.

The storms drenched Bishop, CA, where they report that they had more rain in the first 10 days of January than they normally get all year! Their normal annual precipitation is 4.84″. They already have 5.00″ for 2023. The state of California snowpack on January 11 is now at 102% of the April 1st average (typical date of the peak snowpack). Also, the state now sits at 226% of average for this date. As this melts in the spring, it’ll really help to fill up the reservoirs.

Temperatures 30-40°F below normal have been reported in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Iran — all the way to the sea. This weekend we could see temperatures as cold as -75 to -80 in Siberia. Wind chills could reach -100 in Greenland.