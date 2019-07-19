Severe Weather Threat





This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Fri PM/night. We now have a Moderate Risk Area (in red) across Central Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin. Surrounding the Moderate Risk here is an Enhanced Risk Area that extends into NW Lower Michigan. l The Slight Risk comes down to the I-96 counties (north of a line from Holland to Charlotte. The Marginal Risk (in dark green) is from Benton Harbor to south of Toledo. The Storm Prediction Center says: “Upgrading to Moderate Risk this outlook for the potential threats of multiple strong tornadoes and a derecho later this afternoon and evening. CAPE/shear/SRH parameter space in this region is forecast to be exceptionally rare for mid July.

Above is the Tornado Threat Map…up to a +15% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point across parts of Minnesota and NW Wisconsin. There is a 5% chance in NW Lower Michigan and a 2% chance of most all of the rest of Lower Michigan.

Here’s the percent chance of a severe hail report (1″ in diameter or greater) within 25 miles of a given point. Again, the highest probably in MN and northwest WI.

This is the percent chance of a severe wind report (58 mph and over) Friday/Friday night . The highest probability is in MN, WI, and the southern U.P. While not the highest threat area, there is a significant 15% outlookk area (in yellow on the map) for much of Lower Michigan…again generally north of I-96.

Here’s current Regional Radar:

And Grand Rapids radar:







Severe Weather Outlook Area for Sat. 7 20 19

Here’s the severe weather outlook area for Sat. 7/20. There is a Marginal Risk Area from SE Nebraska and far N. Kansas to Lower Michigan. SPC says: “…it seems some of the early day activity may continue into parts of the central Great Lakes with other development occurring during the afternoon in the vicinity of the front farther west in IA. Isolated damaging gusts/hail are the primary risks with the stronger storms.”

This is the Day3 (Sunday) Risk Area from the Storm Prediction Center. There is a Marginal Risk of a severe t-storm from SE KS and NE OK to far NW NY. In Michigan, it's generally south of a line from Benton Harbor to just north of Port Huron. Again, the primary threat is isolated wind damage.

Excessive Heat Warning for Fri. and Sat.

We also have the Excessive Heat Warning for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia and Clinton Counties to the south and a Heat Advisory for Muskegon, Newaygo and Montcalm Counties to the north for both today (Fri.) and Saturday. It was be a touch cooler near Lake Michigan. Cloud cover may keep some areas below Heat Advisory criteria…but upper 80s to low 90s and high humidity will make it uncomfortable.

Waves washing over the breakwater at Grand Haven on Thursday

This picture was taken by my daughter #2 Thurs. evening at Grand Haven. The high water level has moderate waves crashing over the breakwater. The windward side of the breakwaters can develop dangerous currents on breezy days. The wind pushes the water toward the pier (it’s actually a breakwater…piers allow water to go underneath them…breakwaters do not). There are Small Craft Advisories from Holland north. There is a Beach Hazards Statement in effect for today. There is also an Air Quality Alert for today (Fri.) for Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties.