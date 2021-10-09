Severe Weather Threat in Lower Michigan

Here’s the Severe Weather Threat Map for Monday from the Storm Prediction Center. There is a large Slight Risk Area from Lower Michigan down through most of Illinois and Indiana into far E. Missouri and NW Kentucky. SPC says: “Strong/locally severe storms — including potential for hail, locally damaging winds and a couple of tornadoes are expected to spread from the Mid Mississippi Valley region early, north-northeastward into the Upper Great Lakes into the evening/overnight hours Sunday and into early Monday. …shear will support updraft rotation, resulting in scattered strong/severe storms capable of producing all severe hazards. Risk should gradually spread northward, across the Midwest and extending into Lower Michigan through the evening and into the overnight hours.”

Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Saturday 10/9/21

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Sat, PM. Severe storms are possible in the Upper Midwest with a hail threat into NW Wisconsin. While a random thundershower is possible in Lower Michigan this PM/night, the threat of any severe weather is small.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday Oct. 10

Above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday, October 10. There’s an Enhanced Risk of severe storms across a large section of Oklahoma and a small portion of N Texas. Tornadoes, wind damage and large hail are possible in this area. This is the system that will rotate toward Lower Michigan on Monday. For Sunday, a general (not severe thunderstorm is possible northwest of a line from Grand Haven to Saginaw.

Storm Team 8 will be tracking any showers and storms that develop this weekend and especially Monday PM. The morning run of the NAM weather computer model gives G.R. a high temperature of 79 tomorrow (Sun.) and 77 on Monday. We’ll be a bit cooler on Tuesday and again toward the end of the week. No real cold air in sight yet. The average high/low temperature for this Sat. (10/9) is 64/44, so this pattern is giving us well above average temperatures.