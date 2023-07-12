GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Storms are rolling through West Michigan Wednesday evening.

Southern Van Buren County is under a tornado warning until 10:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

An extreme tornado watch has been issued for Allegan, Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Eaton, Ingham, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties until 3 a.m. The tornado threat will end for West Michigan before 3 a.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Allegan and Van Buren counties until 10:15 p.m. with a tornado possible. Cass and St. Joseph counties are also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:30 p.m.

Rain amounts will be highest south of I-96. A Flood Watch remains in effect through 2 AM Thursday.