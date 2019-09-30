Severe Weather Risk Tuesday

The Storm Prediction Center has much of West Michigan in the Marginal Risk Area for tomorrow. The Risk Area is basically along I-94 north to Manistee and Wexford Counties. SPC says: “…potential for a few surface-based storms as the front moves through during the afternoon. Isolated strong wind gusts will be the main severe threat although some hail is also possible.

Storm coming into Alpena MI at 5:10 pm on 9 30 19

The pic. above shows a thunderstorm coming into Alpena at 5:10 am. It’s interesting that the temperature rose 6.3° as the storm moved in. That’s because the wind was SSE coming off the cool waters of Lake Michigan. As the storm came in, the wind shifted to the northwest.

Storms across N. Lower Michigan downed trees at Petoskey, Indian River and Harbor Springs. A gust to 48 mph occurred at the Pellston Airport. There were isolated reports of downed trees and wires. 1″ diameter hail fell at Levering MI.

Here’s a map showing severe weather reports in Michigan for 2019

The map above shows the severe weather reports for 2019 in Michigan. Adding the four severe reports in N. Lower Michigan this afternoon, we’ve had 298 reports of severe weather. That includes 6 tornadoes – average for the state for the year is 16. We’ve had 47 reports of severe hail and 245 reports of wind damage. So, despite the fact that we’ve had a wet year, we’ve had a below average number of severe storms.